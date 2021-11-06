Cal Football Game Summary: Depleted Bears Lose to Arizona

A Cal team depleted by COVID issues lost to Arizona 10-3 in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday afternoon. It ended Arizona's 20-game losing streak, which was the longest active losing streak in the country and the longest losing streak in history by a Pac-12 team.

Twenty-four Cal players, including quarterback Chase Garbers, were not available for the game after they tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Grad transfer Ryan Glover, who had not played a single snap this season, was the Bears' starting quarterback against Arizona.

Other key Cal players who were sidelined Saturday included place-kicker Dario Longhetto, starting offensive linemen Will Craig, Ben Coleman, Matthew Cindric;, big-play wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter; starting defensive lineman Luc Bequette; inside linebackers Muelu Iosefa, Trey Paster and Femi Oladego (all three of whom have started games this season), and defensive back Collin Gamble. Craig and Iosefa were questionable for the game anyway because of injuries.

Cal wide receiver Nikko Remigio did not play because of an injury, outside linebacker Kuony Deng is still sidelined, but outside linebacker Cameron Goode played Saturday after missing last week's game with an injury.

Five Cal assistant coaches also were unavailable Saturday because of COVID issues, but head coach Justin Wilcox, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon were present.

Here are the facts of the game:

ARIZONA 10, CAL 3

RECORDS: CAL (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12), ARIZONA (1-8, 1-5)

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Arizona QB Will Plummer. Nobody on either side stood out offensively, but Plummer engineered the game-winning drive. He played much of the game with a shoulder injury and rushed for 68 yards.

TURNING POINT: Arizona's Stanley Berryhill returned a punt 25 yards to the Arizona 45-yard line, setting up the Wildcats' game-winning touchdown drive.

KEY PLAY 1: On a third-and-goal play from the Cal 7-yard line, Arizona quarterback Will Plummer had his pass deflected by Cal outside linebacker Marqez Bimage and intercepted by Bears inside linebacker Evan Tattersall, giving Cal the ball at its 18-yard line with 9:09 left in the first quarter. It kept the game scoreless.

KEY PLAY 2: Arizona quarterback Luke Ashford entered the game after Will Plummer was injured, and on a third-and-6 play from the Cal 23-yard line, Ashford's first pass of the season is deflected by Bears outside linebacker Cameron Goode and intercepted by Cal inside linebacker Nate Rutchema. It gave Cal the ball at its 34-yard line with 13:14 left in the second quarter of a scoreless game.

KEY PLAY 3: A Cal snap on a fourth-down punt play goes over the punter's head and through the end zone for what would have been a two-point safety for Arizona, but the play had been blown dead before it started because of a false-start penalty on the Bears with 12:28 remaining in the first half.

KEY PLAY 4: On a third-and-4 play from the Cal 34-yard line, Arizona quarterback Will Plummer scrambled for 21 yards to the Cal 13-yard line. That set up a 29-yard field goal by Tyler Loop that gave Arizona a 3-0 lead with 5:46 left in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 5: Cal quarterback Ryan Glover completed a 30-yard pass to Kekoa Crawford, advancing the ball to the Arizona 45-yard line with 5:28 left in the third quarter. It was the first time Cal advanced into Arizona territory.

KEY PLAY 6: On that same Cal drive, an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on Arizona's Kyon Barrs advanced the ball to the Arizona 16-yard line. That set up a 34-yard field goal by Nick Lopez that tied the score 3-3 with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 7: Cal's Elijah Hicks intercepted a Will Plummer pass at the Cal 27-yard line late in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 8: Arizona's Stanley Berryhill III returned a Cal punt 25 yards to the Arizona 45-yard line with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 9: On the Arizona drive following the Berryhill punt return, Michael Wiley ran 10 yards for a touchdown to give Arizona a 10-3 lead with 2:17 left.

KEY PLAY 10: Cal quarterback Ryan Glover threw an incompletion on a fourth-and-12 play from the Cal 23, ending the Bears' chances in the final two minutes.

STAT OF THE GAME: Arizona committed three turnovers; Cal committed no turnovers.

STAT OF THE GAME 2: Arizona outgained Cal 331-122.

QUARTERBACK STATS: Cal's Ryan Glover was 11-for-29 for 94 yards, and he had minus-12 yards rushing. Arizona's quarterback Will Plummer was 16-for-28 for 129, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had 68 yards rushing.

WHAT IT MEANS: Cal failed to get a third straight win and remained winless on the road. Cal's chances to have a winning season have almost disappeared.

CAL'S BOWL BAROMETER: Cal's bowl chances sank to about 15 percent. The Bears must win their final three games to become eligible for a bowl.

NEXT GAME: Cal plays USC in Berkeley on Saturday, November 13. Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. Pacific time. TV: Pac-12 Network. The Trojans were 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Pac-12 before Saturday night’s game against Arizona State. Cal and USC did not face each other last year, but USC has won 14 of the last 15 games against Cal, which has not defeated the Trojans in Berkeley since 2003.

Cover photo of Justin Wilcox by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports.

