Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Play at Arizona Saturday Afternoon

Cal heads to the desert for a day game at Arizona, where temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees.

Cal will be without multiple players who were placed in COVID protocol on Thursday, although the names of the players who are in COVID protocol and won't play Saturday were not revealed. The Pac-12 announced back in August that if a team’s COVID issues leaves it without enough available players to play a game, it will result in a forfeit. There were no indications as of Friday morning that Cal will be forced to forfeit the game. Cal's remaining available players were scheduled to undergo COVID-19 testing to be cleared before leaving the Bay Area for Tucson.

The Wildcats have lost 20 games in a row, but have defeated Cal in each their past five meetings. Cal is 0-3 in road games this season and has not beaten Arizona in Tucson since 2004.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks about Arizona quarterback Will Plummer in the video atop this report.

Here are the key facts:

CAL (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) vs. ARIZONA (0-8, 0-5 Pac-12)

SITE: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

WHEN: Saturday, 12 noon

TV: : Pac-12 Network – Roxy Bernstein (Play-By-Play, Lincoln Kennedy (Analyst)

RADIO: KGO 810 AM -- Joe Starkey (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Todd McKim (sideline reporter).

BETTING LINE: Cal is favored by 12 points; over/under is 51 points.

WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday afternoon is expected to be clear and hot, with a high of 91 degrees and no chance of rain.

CAL-ARIZONA HISTORY: Arizona leads the alltime series 18-14-2. The teams have not met since 2018, but the Wildcats have won their last five games against Cal. The Bears have not defeated Arizona since 2009, and they have not won in Tucson since 2004. Arizona is 2-0 against Cal since Justin Wilcox became the Bears’ head coach.

INJURIES: Cal: Outside linebacker Cameron Goode, who missed last week’s game with an undisclosed injury, is expected to play Saturday. Outside linebacker Kuony Deng will miss his seventh straight game with a leg injury. Starting offensive tackle Will Craig is unlikely to play because of an injury, while starting inside linebacker Muelu Iosefa, offensive lineman Ben Coleman and defensive back Collin Gamble are all questionable for Saturday. Running back DeCarlos Brooks is expected to return to action after missing the past five games. Cal will also be without multiple players placed on COVID protocol, but the number of players in protocol and their names were not revealed.

Arizona: Quarterbacks Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz are out for the season with injuries. Quarterback/wide receiver Jamarye Joiner is unlikely to ply because of a leg injury. Offensive lineman Josh Donovan, linebacker Treshaun Hayward, and defensive lineman JB Brown are all questionable. Defensive lineman Kyon Barrs and Mo Diallo are probable.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears have won two straight games and are shooting for their first three-game winning streak since they won the final three games of the 2019 season . . . They need to win three of their final four games to become eligible for a bowl . . . Cal played its best game of the season last week in a 35-21 win over Oregon State . . . Cal has a 3-2 record at home, but they are 0-3 on the road and have not won in Tucson since 2004. . . . Cal quarterback Chase Garbers had perhaps the best game of his Cal career against Oregon State, when he threw three TD passes with no interceptions and ran for 58 yards (see PFF Tweet below) . . . Running back Christopher Brooks has been getting strong as the season wears on, and he has been the Bears best running back the past two games. . . . Cal did not commit a turnover in any of its last three games: a close loss to Oregon and wins over Colorado and Oregon State . . . The Bears did not allow any sacks last week after allowing just one the week before. . . Cal ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring at 25.4 a game, and ranks fourth in points allowed, giving up 23.8 points per game. Bears have yielded just 18.3 points over their last four games.

ARIZONA STORYLINES: Arizona has lost 20 games in row, the longest active losing streak in the country, and the longest Pac-12 losing streak in history. They are 14 games shy of the longest losing streak by an FBS team (Northwestern) . . . Arizona has been close in its last two games, losing to Washington 21-16 after holding a 13-0 halftime lead two weeks ago and falling to USC 41-34 last week. “Team is certainly improving,” first-year Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said early this week . . . Freshman Will Plummer was Arizona’s No. 3 quarterback a few weeks ago, but season-ending injuries to Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz elevated him back the starting position he had held for one game earlier in the season . . . Plummer had his best game of the season last week, when he passed for 264 yards with no interceptions and ran for 31 yards. . . . Freshman Jalen John has been the Wildcats’ best running back the past three games . . . Arizona ranks last in the Pac-12 and 124th of the 130 FBS teams in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game . . . The Wildcats rank fifth in the Pac-12 in total defense, but they are last in the conference and 104th in the country in scoring defense, yielding 31.75 points a game.

Justin Wilcox talks about the wrinkles in Arizona’s defense in this video:

CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Chase Garbers (7 TD passes, 0 interceptions the past three games); OLB Marqez Bimage (leads the team with 6.0 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles); RB Christopher Brooks (over 60 yards rushing each of the past three games, 2 TD catches last week); WRs Trevon Clark/Jeremiah Hunter (both averaging over 18 yards per catch); S Elijah Hicks (team-leading 46 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions); OLB Cameron Goode (returns after missing last week).

ARIZONA PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Will Plummer (freshman is coming off the best game); WR Stanley Berryhill II (59 receptions, 500 receiving yards, 97 rushing yards this year); RB Jalen John (freshman rushed for 171 yards over the last three games); WR Tayvian Cunningham (116 receiving yards last week against USC); DL Mo Diallo (7.5 tackles for loss, likely to play despite injury).

JAKE'S PICK: Cal 28, Arizona 17

JEFF’S PICK: Cal 30, Arizona 20

Arizona coach Jeff Fisch's Monday press conference:

Cover photo of Will Plummer by Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports

