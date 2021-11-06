Cal Football: Arizona Thread - Transfer Ryan Glover Starts at QB for Chase Garbers

Bears take aim at their third straight victory against team that has lost 20 in a row.

The circumstances for Cal's game at Arizona this afternoon could not be more complicated.

Overshadowing everything else is the fact that the Bears will be without "multiple" players who were entered into COVID protocols earlier this week. Cal announced the news Thursday, but we didn't know until today that 24 players and five coaches, including quarterback Chase Garbers, would be out.

Garbers has taken every snap at quarterback through Cal's first eight games. Transfer Ryan Glover, who played last spring at Western Carolina after three years at Penn, is the starter today.

Here's more on the COVID situation.

The Bears (3-5, 2-3) are chasing their third straight victory, which will pull them to .500 in Pac-12 action and keep alive their hopes of becoming bowl eligible. Cal must win three of its final four games to reach the six victories needed to qualify for a bowl game.

The historical subplot is the Cal has dropped five in a row to Arizona, although this is the teams' first meeting since 2018. The Bears' most recent win over the Wildcats came in 2009 and their most recent win at Tucson was in 2004, when Aaron Rodgers was playing quarterback.

The Wildcats (0-8, 0-5) haven't beaten anyone since October 2019, although first-year coach Jedd Fisch's squad showed progress the past two weeks in losses by five points to Washington and seven points at USC.

FIRST QUARTER

Arizona kicks off into the end zone for a touchback.

12:49 1st Q: Cal punts after three-and-out on its first possession. The Bears ran the ball three times with Damien Moore being dropped for a 4-yard loss on third-and-2 from the 33. Cal 0, Arizona 0.

Cover photo of linebacker Marqez Bimage by Kelley L. Cox, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo