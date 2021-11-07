Regardless of Circumstances, Cal's Loss to Arizona Is Hard to Take

No asterisk will be placed beside Cal’s 10-3 loss to Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Tucson.

The fact that the Bears (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) were without 24 players, including 10 starters, and did not have quarterback Chase Garbers available will not be included in the record book.

The strong game by the Bears’ defense won’t be part of an official addendum.

Having Cal’s two-game winning streak halted by circumstance will not be noted in the margins.

The fact that Cal head coach Justin Wilcox found out on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week that a lot of his players would be unavailable, causing a change in the game plan against Arizona, will not be added to the official statistics.

That typically meaningful statistics indicating Cal was plus-three in turnover margin on Saturday and did not commit a turnover for the fourth straight game will be brushed aside as insignificant trivia.

The fact that Cal was a 12-point favorite most of the past week, only to have the spread drop to seven points after the Cal absences became public may be known only to bettors.

Instead the headline of the game now and in the future will be that Arizona (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) ended a 20-game losing streak.

The impact is that Cal now needs to win its final three games against USC, Stanford and UCLA to earn a bowl berth and have a chance to avoid its second straight losing season.

And Wilcox had no idea after Saturday’s loss whether any or all of the many players sidelined against Arizona because of COVID issues will be available for next week’s home game against USC.

"This is a City of Berkeley and the campus, and so they're the ones that relay the information to me," Wilcox said.

The problem, quite simply, was that Cal could not generate any offense. Cal quarterback Ryan Glover, who learned Wednesday that he would get his first start of the season, played in a collegiate game for the first time since last March 27, when his Western Carolina team, an FCS squad, lost to East Tennessee State. The Bears also were without three starting offensive linemen.

The Bears managed just three points and 122 yards of total offense against an Arizona team that ranked last in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, having allowed an average of 31.75 points per game and had not held any of its previous eight opponents this season to fewer than 21 points.

It was Cal’s lowest point total and lowest yardage total since it was shut out by Utah in 2019.

The Bears’ only score – a 34-yard field goal by Nick Lopez with 2:09 left in the third quarter – was attained in large part because Arizona was assessed two 15-yard penalties on that Cal drive.

“It’s heartbreaking because we were on the upward trajectory with two wins,” Glover said after going 11-for-29 for 94 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. “Personally, there’s a lot of passes I want back. I had opportunities to make a bunch of plays down the field.”

If nothing else, the game demonstrated how important Chase Garbers is to Cal’s success.

“Ryan did the best he could,” Wilcox said.

Cal’s defense, meanwhile, played one of its best games. The Bears limited Arizona to its second-lowest scoring output of the season, with the Wildcat’s shutout loss to Colorado being the exception. An Arizona team that piled up 34 points in last week’s loss to USC was shut out in the first half Saturday and did not score the game’s only touchdown until just 2:17 remained in the game.

Cal forced Arizona into three turnovers, while Cal’s offense did not turn the ball over at all for the fourth straight game. It is odd indeed that a team can be plus-three in turnover margin and still lose.

“I’m proud of everybody,” Cal defensive back Josh Drayden said. “At the moment I’m proud to be a Golden Bears.”

Cal outside linebackers Cameron Goode and Marqez Bimage and safety Elijah Hicks all had strong performances. Goode had 1.5 tackles for loss and applied a lot of pressure. Hicks also had 1.5 tackles for loss and added an interception. But the best Cal defender Saturday was Bimage, who somehow was officially awarded just one tackle for loss but seemed to have several more. He also deflected the Will Plummer pass that turned into an Evan Tattersall interception after Arizona had advanced to the Cal 7-yard line early in the game.

However, the game's bigetg play turned out to be Stanley Berryhill III’s 25-yard punt return that set Arizona up at its 45-yard line with 4:56 to go in the game.

The Wildcats used eight plays to drive the remaining 55 yards, with Michael Wiley’s 10-yard touchdown run with 2:17 left signaling the end of Cal’s hopes.

“I thought the guys competed extremely hard across the board,” Wilcox said. “We didn’t execute well enough to win the game obviously.”

Cover photo of Justin Wilcox by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports