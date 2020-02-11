Turns out Cam Bynum’s decision to return to Cal for his senior season was an easy one.

Bynum requested a grade from the NFL, which advised him to remain in school.

“Not much of a tough call,” said Bynum, a 2019 second-team All-Pac-12 selection who made his decision before the Jan. 17 deadline. “I just wanted to be as patient as possible, look at all my options. Even before (getting the NFL grade), I was just thinking how much better I can be.

“I want to fully develop before I get my chance in the NFL. The NFL is not going anywhere. I love it here.”

And Bynum expects to make the most of his fifth year on campus. He plans to get his degree and him improve his football skills. Mostly, he has big goals for the Bears.

Cal went 8-5 last year and beat Illinois in the Redbox Bowl, but Bynum said the season fell short of his expectations.

“For the most part, we lost games we shouldn’t have. I can never be satisfied with that,” he said. “I can't be fully satisfied until we win the Pac-12, win the Rose Bowl. That’s what we’re working for right now.”

Oregon is expected to be loaded, but every other team in the Pac-12 North has issues to address. Both Washington schools will start with new head coaches and Stanford, at 4-8, is coming off its worst season in a dozen years.

Bynum believes the Bears will make progress on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The defense moves forward without consensus All-America linebacker Evan Weaver and starting safeties Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins, who both earned All-Pac-12 honors.

“Obviously, we lost a lot of talent, but I think we we can be better,” said Bynum, who looks forward to filling a leadership role as a fifth-year senior. “We have a lot of experience. With all the knowledge we have there’s so much room for improvement. We’re all putting in the work.”

Besides Bynum, who was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection last fall, the Bears return linebackers Kuony Deng and Cameron Goode and defensive lineman Zeandae Johnson, all of whom were named Pac-12 honorable mention.

Cal's offensive potential has Bynum just as excited. All 11 players who started in the Redbox Bowl are returning, starting with rising junior quarterback Chase Garbers.

“I think he can be at the top of the Pac-12, for sure,” Bynum said, “He’s taking charge of the whole offense. I have a lot of belief in him.”

The offense has struggled to find consistency for most of three seasons, but came on to average 27.4 points over the final five games last fall, including 35 vs. Illinois in the bowl game.

“I’m really excited about them. I can just tell the whole energy is different this offseason,” said Bynum, adding that quarterbacks and receivers are spending time together to learn new coordinator Bill Musgrave’s offense. “Just like us, they have a no-excuse mindset to be better than they were last year.

“I just love the trajectory of this program. I see us at the top this year, for sure. I honestly think we were able to beat everybody in the North last year. If we play cleaner games than we did last year, I don’t see any reason why we can't go undefeated in the North.”

The Bears beat Washington, Washington State and Stanford last season, while losing 17-7 at Oregon and 21-17 to Oregon State. The 2020 schedule features Oregon, Washington and Stanford playing at Memorial Stadium and Cal playing Washington State and Oregon State on the road.

While his three-year running mate at cornerback, Elijah Hicks, is listed on the spring roster as playing safety, Bynum said he expects to remain primarily at corner. He took practice reps at safety before the Redbox Bowl but saw no action there against Illinois.

There is plenty of depth at corner in case the coaching staff decides they need Bynum elsewhere in the secondary. Chigozie Anusiem started against Illinois when Hicks was shifted to safety, and others who could see action at corner include Josh Drayden, Branden Smith and redshirt freshman Jaylen Martin.

Bynum said he doesn’t believe he needs to change positions to satisfy NFL scouts,

“I think I can play both at a high level. I think I'm fast enough for both. My footwork and technique are good good enough for both,” he said. “I can fit into either or even move inside at nickel. I really pride myself on knowing every position on defense.”

Cal’s defensive backs have a new coach in Marcel Yates after Gerald Alexander landed a job on the Miami Dolphins’ staff.

“I was really excited for him,” Bynum said of Alexander. “Obviously, as college players our goal is to get to the NFL. Coaches want to do the same thing. He left us with so much knowledge here at Cal, but we’re excited for coach Yates

“I sense he’s a lot different from coach Alexander. But overall, the knowledge is there and you can tell they all come from the same background.”

Yes, Yates coached Alexander at Boise State when Cal head coach Justin Wilcox was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator.

“The knowledge is pretty much consistent. At the end of the day, everything is still under Wilcox,” Bynum said. “Not much will change.”

The Bears will begin spring practice on March 4. "I can't wait," Bynum said.