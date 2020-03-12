CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Coronavirus Affects Bears' Players' Classes

Jake Curtis

The typically bustling Cal campus was rather quiet Wednesday, with just a smattering of students going from place to place.

Everything seems to be affected by Ameria's response to the coronavirus, and that includes Cal's football players.

Not much has changed on the field. Cal coah Justin Wilcox said Wednesday he has not had to alter practices or the spring practice schedule.

"Nothing has hanged in terms of scheduling yet," he said.

That 'yet" is an important word, because everything seems to be fluid.

Asked whether he expects the practice schedule to be affected at some point, Wilcox said, "I don't know."

.The players' football activities have not changed, but their academic activitu has.

"We're atually not going on campus for class; we're doing online classes, online Zoom," Cal tight end Jake Tonges said in the video above. "So you just hope on your computer, they send you a link in your email, and the professor is right there, so watch lass from your house."

Cal defensive end Zeandae Johnson will be in his sixth year at Cal next fall, and he is not fazed by having classes transmitted online.

"It's cool," he said in the video below. 

"I video in like everyone else," Johnson said.

Johnson is an established starter at defensive end, opposite another sixth-year player, Luc Bequette, the other defensive end.

Tonges is one of large group of tight ends. The Bears plan to use tight ends extensively, even working on three-tight-end sets.

The coronavirus has not affected Cal football yet, but there is one noticeable implement arounbd practice.

"There's a lot of hand sanitizers around," Tonges said. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Basketball: Cal-Stanford Game Thread in Pac-12 Tourney

Cal split with the Cardinal during the regular season, and Stanford needs this one

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Jamieson Sheahan -- From Aussie Rules Football to Cal Punter

There is a pipeline of punters from Down Under to American football

Jake Curtis

Cal Spring Football: First Day in Full Pads -- Some Good, Some Bad

Coronavirus has not yet forced Justin Wilcox to alter practice

Jake Curtis

Former Cal basketball player Eddie Javius has died at 54

Eddie Javius was best remembered for his part in the celebration of Cals 1986 streak-ending win over UCLA

Jeff Faraudo

by

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: Bubble Problems; Washington's Rise; Oregon's Final Four Chances

Wide-open conference tournament starts on Wednesday in Las Vegas

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: 3 Reasons Why Fans Should Stay With Hoops For at Least Another Day

Bears aren't challengers for the Pac-12 title, but the experience can have benefits

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Pac-12 Tournament Will Be Played, But Precautions Will Be Taken

Conference releases a statement on the measures it will take during the tournament

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Bears Face Stanford in Opener of the Pac-12 Tournament

No. 2 seed UCLA looms in the second round of Bears get past rival on Wednesday

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Matt Bradley Named to All-Pac-12 Second Team

Oregon guard Payton Prithard earns Pac-12 player of the year

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: How Long Will It Take Chase Garbers to Grasp New Offense?

Just three practices in it's too early to judge the progress

Jake Curtis