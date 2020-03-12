Cal Football: Coronavirus Affects Bears' Players' Classes

The typically bustling Cal campus was rather quiet Wednesday, with just a smattering of students going from place to place.

Everything seems to be affected by Ameria's response to the coronavirus, and that includes Cal's football players.

Not much has changed on the field. Cal coah Justin Wilcox said Wednesday he has not had to alter practices or the spring practice schedule.

"Nothing has hanged in terms of scheduling yet," he said.

That 'yet" is an important word, because everything seems to be fluid.

Asked whether he expects the practice schedule to be affected at some point, Wilcox said, "I don't know."

.The players' football activities have not changed, but their academic activitu has.

"We're atually not going on campus for class; we're doing online classes, online Zoom," Cal tight end Jake Tonges said in the video above. "So you just hope on your computer, they send you a link in your email, and the professor is right there, so watch lass from your house."

Cal defensive end Zeandae Johnson will be in his sixth year at Cal next fall, and he is not fazed by having classes transmitted online.

"It's cool," he said in the video below.

"I video in like everyone else," Johnson said.

Johnson is an established starter at defensive end, opposite another sixth-year player, Luc Bequette, the other defensive end.

Tonges is one of large group of tight ends. The Bears plan to use tight ends extensively, even working on three-tight-end sets.

The coronavirus has not affected Cal football yet, but there is one noticeable implement arounbd practice.

"There's a lot of hand sanitizers around," Tonges said.