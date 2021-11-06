COVID Update: Cal to Face Arizona Without Starting QB Chase Garbers

Quarterback Chase Garbers tops a long list players who have been ruled out due to COVID protocol and will not play today at Arizona.

Cal released an updated depth chart that also shows new starters at left tackle, left guard and center. Brayden Rohme will start at left tackle, where Will Craig was doubtful due to an injury suffered last week vs. Oregon State.

Evertt Johnson will start in place of Ben Coleman at left guard and Bastian Swinney is playing center for Matthew Cindric.

On defense, seventh-year senior defensive end Luc Bequette and inside linebacker Trey Paster also are both out. Placekicker Dario Longhetto is also out.

Others out are linebacker Femi Oladejo, wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter and defensive back Collin Gamble.

Sophomore quarterback Zach Johnson, who would have been No. 2, is sidelined meaning that freshman Kai Millner is the backup.

The Pac-12 Network and Cal's pre-game radio show both reported that 24 players and 5 coaches and coaches will be unavailable.

Coach Justin declined to label this the toughest challenge of his Cal tenure.

"Today is all about the players," he said. "I have confidence in the guys that are here. I have confidence in our staff. I'm excited for them. We need to go out and play winning football."

Wilcox said players began to feel ill on Monday.

"There were a few cases of guys not feeling great -- they had a few symptoms," Wilcox said. "We lost a great deal of players and staff, but we're able to field a team."

Wilcox said a total of three dozen players, coaches and staff are impacted. He said most are asymptomatic.

The Pac-12 leader in total offense, Garbers has been at the top of his game in recent weeks. Over the past three games the senior has seven touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Instead, graduate transfer Ryan Glover will see his first action today for the Bears. Glover played last spring at Western Carolina, going 1-5 in six starts. He completed 59 percent of his passes for 832 yards and three touchdowns.

Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talks in the video at the top of this story about getting the backup quarterbacks to speed.

Asked how he expects the offense to respond, Wilcox said during a pregame interview, "I'm expecting those guys to go out and play well. Those don't have as many (practice) reps. Ryan is a veteran guy. He's played college football before.

"We have some new faces on the offensive line, but those guys have been practicing and working extremely hard to get prepared for a moment like this."

Glover, originally from Atlanta, played from 2017 through 2019 at Penn in the Ivy League. He started all 10 games as a sophomore in 2018, passing for 1,482 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 300 yards and two scores.

He appeared in just five games in 2019, throwing 13 passes. The Ivy League suspended play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Glover to transfer to Western Carolina, which played a 2021 spring season.

Wilcox said he has pulled from Cal's support staff to fill in for absent assistant coaches

"We've spent the past 24 hours kind of piecing together who's going to do what jobs during the game logistically to help the players. We've got faith in the people here to do that," he said.

With the anticipated change at quarterback, the betting line responded. Multiple sites, including Fan Duel, now show Cal as a 7.5-point favorite. The Bears opened as 12-point favorites but that line dripped to 9 when on Thursday when Cal announced that “multiple” players would not be available to play in today’s game at Arizona Stadium.

Due to privacy laws, the school did not release the exact number of players affected or name any of them on Thursday.

This is believed to be the first time this season Cal has experienced personnel losses on game day due to COVID.

A year ago, during the height of the pandemic, Cal was substantially shorthanded on the offensive line in one game and the defensive line in another during its abbreviated four-game schedule.

Here is Cal’s full news release from Thursday:

BERKELEY, CA – Multiple Cal football student-athletes are in COVID protocol and will not be available to play in Saturday's game at Arizona. All student-athletes traveling to Tucson will be tested and cleared prior to departing the Bay Area. Everyone within the Cal football program is compliant with UC Berkeley's COVID-19 vaccine requirements, and 99 percent of football student-athletes are fully vaccinated. Due to state and federal student privacy laws, Cal Athletics is not able to comment on the personal health of individual student-athletes.

"Our primary concern is for the health of our student-athletes, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said. "As we know, this pandemic is not over. We need to respect it and understand that it can affect much of what we do every day. Even with 99 percent of our football student-athletes fully vaccinated, we have seen that breakthrough cases are still possible."

