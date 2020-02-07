CalSportsReport
Cal Football: Bears to Face Florida in Home-and-Home Series

Photo by Jasen Vinlove - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Two weeks ago Cal announced it will play Notre Dame in 2022, and on Friday Cal announced it will play another football powerhouse – Florida – in a home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027. 

Cal will travel to Gainesville, Fla., on Sept. 19, 2026, before Florida makes its first-ever visit to Berkeley on Sept. 4, 2027.

Cal has beefed up its nonconference schedule with some big-name opponents. Between now and 2027 Cal will face Notre Dame once, Auburn twice and Florida twice.

Florida finished the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in the country in the AP poll, and the Gators wound up No. 7 in 2018. They won national championships in 2006 and 2008.

Cal and Florida have not faced each other on the football field in 45 years.

Both previous meetings between the teams took place in Florida with the Gators winning 21-17 on Sept. 14, 1974, in Gainesville, and 41-13 on Sept. 13, 1980, in Tampa.

Cal is 11-11-2 all-time against SEC schools with the Golden Bears most recently sweeping Ole Miss in a home-and-home series in 2017 and 2019. 

Cal finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 overall record, including 4-5 in the Pac-12, and won four of of its last five games, including victories at Stanford and UCLA, and against. Illinois in the Redbox Bowl.  

Big things are expected of Cal in 2020 with virtually the entire offense back and the addition of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

Ticket information for the two games against Florida will be announced at a later date. For information on 2020 season tickets or placing a deposit for Cal football membership, visit calbea.rs/20fbtickets, or call (800) GO BEARS (462-3277) and press 3 to contact a Gold Standard service representative.

Cal-Florida Series History 

Sept. 14, 1974 – at Florida 21, Cal 17 (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 13, 1980 – at Florida 41, Cal 13 (Tampa, Fla.)

Future Nononference Opponents so far (according to FBSchedules.com)

2020: at UNLV, Cal Poly, TCU

2021: Nevada, at TCU, Sacramento State

2022: UC Davis, at Notre Dame, UNLV

2023: Auburn, San Jose State

2024: UC Davis, at Auburn, San Diego State

2025: UNLV, at San Diego State

2026: at UNLV, at Florida

2027: Florida

dan mullen
Dan Mullen and Florida won the Orange Bowl this past season -- Photo by Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

