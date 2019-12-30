Cal made it back to a bowl game this season.

Now the Golden Bears want to go home a winner.

Cal (7-5) and Illinois 6-6) kick off at 1:05 p.m. today at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in the Redbox Bowl.

The Bears enter the game riding a two-game win streak. A year ago, Cal skidded into its Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. TCU and lost 10-7 in overtime.

Maybe it was just enough to be there a year ago. No one in the Bears' locker room will feel that way this time.

Enjoy the game and check for regular updates during the game.

PRE-GAME: WRs Kekoa Crawford and Jeremiah Hawkins, both sidelined by injury for weeks (and weeks) warmed up with the Bears. They were expected to be ready to play today.

COIN FLIP: Chase Garbers, Camryn Bynum, Jake Curhan and Evan Weaver participate in the pre-game coin flip. Cal -- as the visitor (really) -- gets to make the call. Cal calls Movies. Games wins (seriously). Illinois wins the toss and defers. Cal will take the opening kickoff.

12:41 1st Q: Cal manages one first down on a 25-yard completion from Chase Garbers to TE Jake Tenges, but punts after Garbers throws incomplete on third-and-7 and is flagged for intentional grounding. Illinois starts at its own 29. Cal 0, Illinois 0.