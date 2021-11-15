Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Wins, Davis Webb Plays, Jared Goff Doesn't Lose

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers certainly did not have his best performance in his return to action on Sunday, but it was good enough to get the Packers back in the win column.

After being sidelined for last week's 13-7 loss to the Chiefs because he had tested positive for COVID-19, Rodgers was back in the starting lineup on Sunday and led the Packers to a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers' numbers were mediocre by his standards: 23-for-37, 292 yards, no touchdowns, one interception. His passer rating of 75.5 marked the first time since his season-opening disaster against the Saints that his rating was under 90.

Nonetheless, he was significantly better than Seattle's Russell Wilson, who returned after a three-game absence and threw two interceptions and had a 39.7 passer rating, which is just slightly better than the 36.8 passer rating Rodgers had in the 2021 opener.

In his postgame press conference, Rodgers said his day felt "Ron Burgundy-ish." Listen to the video of his comments below, with the Ron Burgundy reference coming about four minutes into the interview:

Rodgers' return may have been the highlight for some, but for Cal fans the big news is that former Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb got into an NFL regular-season game on Sunday.

Taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, Webb had played in 10 preseason games, and even started one of them. He had been elevated to the active roster a number of times during the regular season the past four-plus seasons, including for Sunday's game against the Jets.

However, he had never played in a regular-season game until 2:08 remained in the the Buffalo Bills' 45-17 victory Sunday. That's when Davis replaced starter Josh Allen at quarterback for the Bills.

Webb handed off twice and knelt down twice in his four plays, and he was on the field when the game ended.

Although he did not attempt a pass, Webb now has some official NFL statistics: 2 rushing attempts, minus-3 yards, minus-1.5-yard average, long of minus-1 yard.

Here's how other former Cal players did in the NFL this weekend:

Jared Goff, Lions quarterback: For the first time this season Goff was the quarterback of a team that didn't lose. He didn't win either, though, as Detroit and the Steelers played to a 16-16 tie with neither team scoring in the overtime period. Goff had mediocre numbers, completing 14-of-25 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was also sacked four times for 37 yards in losses. Goff led Detroit to the Pittsburgh 41-yard line on the Lions' first overtime possession, but he was then sacked, taking Detroit out of field goal range. He later led Detroit to the Pittsburgh 30-yard line, but kicker Ryan Santoso missed a 48-yard field goal that would have won the game.

Camryn Bynum, Vikings safety: Bynum was in the starting lineup for the second straight week, and he finished with six tackles and his first NFL sacks in the Vikings 27-20 victory over Chargers. He had only half a sack in his career at Cal.

Bynum's sack:

Keenan Allen, Chargers wide receiver: Allen had eight receptions for 98 yards in the loss to Minnesota. He began the day tied for fifth in the NFL in receptions with 57, and he now has 65 for 698 yards.

Cameron Jordan, Saints defensive end: Jordan made his 154th consecutive start, the second-longest active streak in the NFL. He made five solo tackles but recorded no sacks in New Orleans' 23-21 overtime loss to the Titans.

Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars wide receiver: Jones had two receptions for 32 yards in Jacksonville's 23-17 loss to the Colts.

Ashtyn Davis, Jets safety: Davis made his fourth start of the season and recorded five tackles, including four solo stops, and also forced a fumble in the Jets' loss to Buffalo

Jordan Kunaszyk, Washington linebacker: Kunaszyk got into Washington's 29-19 upset of Tampa Bay, and he made one special teams tackle.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Falcons safety: Hawkins is listed a second-team safety on the depth chart but did not play in Dallas' 43-3 victory over Atlanta.

Bryan Anger, Cowboys punter: Anger punted four times for a 47.5-yard average with his longest punt going 60 yards.

Patrick Laird, Dolphins running back: Laird caught one pass for 2 yards in Miami's 22-10 victory over the Ravens on Thursday. Laird played 16 plays on offense and three on special teams. He has two receptions for 12 yards this season and has yet to have a carry.

Patrick Mekari, Ravens offensive lineman: Mekari was inactive for a second straight week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

