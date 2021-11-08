Cal in NFL: Camryn Bynum Gets First Start, First Interception

Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Camryn Bynum provided Sunday's top highlight clip among former Cal stars in the NFL, and ex-Golden Bears standout Keenan Allen had his most productive day of the season in the Chargers' win.

Those two had to carry the flag for Cal in the NFL this weekend, as Jared Goff's Lions did not play, and Aaron Rodgers could only watch from afar as his Packers lost to the Chiefs 13-7. The fact that Green Bay scored just seven points with Jordan Love at quarterback demonstrates how important Rodgers is to the Packers' success.

Bynum's performance stuck out. With the Vikings' five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith placed on the COVID list just 90 minutes before the game, Bynum got his first NFL start against the Ravens on Sunday. He made it count with his first career interception, and it was a spectacular interception, as seen below.

Bynum wound up with 12 tackles, including nine solo tackles, in Minnesota's 34-31 overtime loss to Baltimore.

And another view of Bynum's pick:

Here's how other former Cal players did this weekend:

Keenan Allen, Chargers wide receiver: Allen had season highs in both receptions (12) and receiving yards (104) in the Chargers' 27-24 victory over the Eagles. He had two catches on Los Angeles' game-winning drive that led to a field goal. Allen has 57 receptions for 600 yards for the season.

Stephen Anderson, Chargers tight end: Anderson had his most productive game of the season too. He had four receptions, which was one off his career high, for a season-high 39 yards. Anderson had a key 11-yard catch in the final drive, getting ball down to the Philadelphia 31-yard line. He has nine catches for 82 yards for the season.

Ashtyn Davis, Jets safety: Davis had a big game in New York's 45-30 loss to the Colts on Thursday. Davis made his third start of the season and tied for the team high with 10 tackles, including a team-high solo stops. He also forced two fumbles. Davis was on the field for 61 defense, all on defense. With Marcus Maye out for a while, and possibly the season, with an Achilles injury, the Jets will be counting heavily on Davis the rest of the way.

Cameron Jordan, Saints defensive end: Jordan made his 153rd consecutive start, the second-longest active streak in the NFL, in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Falcons. He had four tackles, including his third sack of the season. He also recorded two quarterback hits.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Falcons safety: Hawkins did not start but he got playing time on defense and recorded one pass defensed. He also registered a special-teams tackle.

Patrick Mekari, Ravens offensive lineman: Mekari suffered a high ankle sprain last week and did not play in Sunday's overtime win over Minnesota. He is expected to be sidelined awhile longer. Mekari had played every offensive snap since Week 2 at right tackle before being injured in the second quarter of last week's game against the Bengals.

Davis Webb, Bills quarterback: Webb was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. But Webb, who was Josh Allen's backup, did not get into the game and still has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game in his career. Maybe Webb would have helped since Buffalo was upset by the Jaguars 9-6.

Patrick Laird, Dolphins running back: Laird got some playing time in Miami's 17-9 victory over the Texans, but he did not have any carries, receptions or special-teams tackles.

Alex Mack, 49ers center: Mack was San Francisco's starting center in the 49ers'.....loss to the Cardinals.

Bryan Anger, Cowboys punter: Anger punted four times for an average of 48.5 per boot with one inside the 20 in Dallas' 30-16 loss to Denver.

Photo of Minnesota celebrating Camryn Bynum's interception is by Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

