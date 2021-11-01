Cal in NFL: Tough Day for Jared Goff; DeSean Jackson Wants a Trade

Cameron Jordan picks up a sack in the Saints' win over the Buccaneers

It was not particularly good day in the NFL for former Cal standouts.

Lions quarterback and former Golden Bears star Jared Goff suffered through a 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Rams wide receiver and ex-Cal star DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles midway through his first season with the Rams.

Goff's numbers were not bad -- 25-for-34 for 222 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions -- but he was sacked five times for 45 yards in losses. He directed Detroit's only touchdown drive, but it came in the fourth quarter with the Lions trailing 41-0.

The Lions are 0-8, but Detroit coach Dan Campbell does not seem ready to bench Goff.

"I don't look at him and say, 'Well, he's the problem,'" Campbell said after the game.

Meanwhile, Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson wants to be traded, and he will be held out of action while he pursues a trade. He was on the inactive list for Sunday's game against Houston Texans, a game the Rams won 38-22.

Jackson presumably wants more playing time after participating in just four offensive plays in last week's game against the Lions.

Jackson had a 75-yard touchdown catch in Week 3 and a 68-yard reception in Week 5, but he's been on the field for 21 or fewer snaps in every game this season.

Jackson signed with the Rams as a free agent in the offseason with the idea that he would give Los Angeles a needed deep threat. But he has been targeted just 15 times this season and has recorded eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown.

Here's how the other former Cal players did in the NFL Sunday:

Cameron Jordan, Saints defensive end: Jordan made his 152nd consecutive start, which is the second-longest active streak in the NFL, behind only Ndamukong Suh. Jordan had just two tackles but he picked up his second sack of the season in New Orleans' 36-27 victory over the Buccaneers. Jordan got his first sack last week, but he is still behind his typical pace for sacks. He had 15.5 sacks in 2019 before dropping to 7.5 sacks last year.

Keenan Allen, Chargers wide receiver: Allen had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, but the Chargers lost to the Patriots 27-24. He has 46 receptions for 496 yards and two scores for the season.

Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars wide receiver: Jones had five catches for just 35 yards in Jacksonville's 31-7 loss to Seattle. He has 33 receptions for 378 yards and three touchdowns for the season.

Ashtyn Davis, Jets safety: Davis made his second straight start, and he had three tackles in the Jets' 34-31 victory over the Bengals.

Alex Mack, 49ers center: Mack was a starter in San Francisco's 33-22 victory over the Bears.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Falcons safety: Hawkins was not a starter on Sunday but he did get into the game and made one tackle in Atlanta's 19-13 loss to the Panthers.

Richard Rodgers II, Eagles tight end: Rodgers was elevated from the Eagles practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game, and got some playing time in Philadelphia's 44-7 victory over the Lions. He did not have any passes thrown his way though.

Jake Curhan, Seahawks offensive lineman: Curhan did not start against the Jaguars, but he did get some playing time.

Tyson Alualu, Steelers nose guard: Alualu is out for the season with a broken ankle.

Cover photo of DeSean Jackson is by Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

