A year ago, Cal scored seven points in its Cheez-It Bowl overtime loss to TCU.

A month ago, the Bears totaled 24 points in three October defeats.

But after beating UCLA 28-18 on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, the Bears will carry a two-game win streak and signs of life on offense into whichever bowl game hands them an invitation next weekend.

“The momentum you get from having some success . . . that gives guys confidence,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said.

The Bears’ offense has played very little confidence for most of the past two seasons. Injuries and inconsistency left Cal ranked 119th nationally in scoring offense this season, averaging just 19.4 points through 11 games.

On the heels of their Big Game victory at Stanford, the Bears have scored 24 or more in consecutive games for the first time all season.

These are modest gains but Cal averaged 25.5 points in four November games.

The Bears continue to struggle with injuries at wide receiver, where Kekoa Crawford and Jeremiah Hawkins remained on the shelf Saturday night. Senior wideout Jordan Duncan did not make the trip, although no reason was given.

Still, Nikko Remigio and freshman Makai Polk have emerged. Remigio had five receptions against the Bruins after catching nine passes for 157 yards and a touchdown at Stanford. And Polk had four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown Saturday.

Elsewhere on offense, the Bears are getting healthy and beginning to develop a rhythm. Wilcox pointed to the offensive line as the key.

“Pass protection was pretty good - it was noticeable,” he said, alluding to the fact that the Bruins never sacked Chase Garbers. “It all starts there. When you can get things going running the football, it kind of opens things up throwing it.”

The running game was powered by Christopher Brown Jr., who has battled his own injury demons this fall. Brown ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, his most productive outing since posting 197 yards in the season opener against UC Davis.

“Whenever we’re able to either get Chase to scramble or get the running backs and let them do their thing, it opens up the offense even more.” Remigio said. “Defenses have to plan for more than just the passing game and that’s what you saw tonight.”

And, of course, Garbers is now himself again after missing four games and not finishing two others this fall due to two separate injuries.

The redshirt sophomore has played the past two games and made a huge difference. The hero of the Big Game, Garbers now has back-to-back games with both a touchdown through the air on the ground.

And against UCLA, he completed 17 of 29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 40 yards and a score.

“I thought our offense did a really nice job,” Wilcox said. “We had two three-and-outs (to start the game), then we got into a rhythm.

“Got some things going running the ball, throwing the ball. And Chase did some good things with his feet, as well.”

That dual-threat capability keeps defenses off-balance and makes the Cal offense so much more effective.