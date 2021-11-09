Cal Players Speak Out Against University's COVID Stance

QB Chase Garbers posts a Twitter message about the dissatisfaction while players are sidelined

The Cal football players responded to the current COVID crisis affecting the program, and they are not happy with what they are being told.

Twenty-four players and a number of assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19 last week and were not allowed to play in Saturday's game against Arizona, a game the Bears lost 10-3, ending Arizona's 20-game losing streak and putting Cal's record at 3-6. It is unclear whether any or all will be cleared to play in this Saturday's home game against USC.

Bears quarterback Chase Garbers provided the players' opinion in a Twitter message Monday night.

Basically, he said he and the players are not satisfied with what he is being told to them by the university's Health Services.

His opening line in the Tweet is this:

"We players are frustrated with our University Health Services"

The thrust of the tweet is that the Cal players spoke to university and City of Berkeley officials and did not get satisfactory answers to their concerns.

What they were told, according to the Tweet, is that the testing was not mandated, only recommended, which the players concluded meant it did not have to take place. However, the university told the team the testing was required, according to the Tweet. The tweet suggests the university is still recommending players be tested this week with the threat of canceling competition if they don't.

The Tweet concludes with this:

"We deserve answers and transparent communication."

Garbers was one of the players who was unable to participate against Arizona, presumably because he tested positive for the virus.

It remains unclear whether any of the players who did not play against Arizona will be able to practice this week or play against USC.

--Click here for a story on the rules set by UC Berkeley regarding positive tests and participation--

Cornerback Josh Drayden added this Twitter comment:

Cover photo of Chase Garbers by Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports

