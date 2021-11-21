Cal Football Game Summary: Bears Rout Stanford in Big Game

Cal produces a Big Game-record 636 yards of offense and sends the Cardinal to its sixth straight loss

Cal had two important goal-line stands in the first half, and the Bears rolled up a Big Game-record 636 yards of offense as Cal beat Stanford 41-11 on Saturday at Stanford Stadium in the 124th Big Game.

Cal's yardage total topped the previous Big Game record of 603 yards Stanford produced against Cal in 2013. It was also Cal's highest scoring output in a Big Game since 2009.

Twice Cal stopped Stanford on fourth-down plays from inside the Bears' 5-yard line, and the Bears produced three plays of 75 yards or longer to keep their bowl hopes alive.

Cal's Christopher Brooks rushed for 131 yards, and Marcel Dancy ran for 92 yards.

It was the sixth straight loss for Stanford, which is assured of finishing last in the Pac-12 North Division.

Here are the facts of the game:

CAL 41, STANFORD 11

RECORDS: CAL (4-6, 3-4 Pac-12), STANFORD (3-8, 2-7 Pac-12)

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Cal's offensive line. Quarterback Chase Garbers had plenty of time to throw and was not sacked, and the Bears rolled up 352 yards on the ground.

TURNING POINT: Stanford failed to score from inside the Cal 5-yard line for the second time in the game when Tanner McKee threw an incompletion on fourth-and-goal play from the Cal 5-yard line with 14:16 left in the second quarter. That kept the game scoreless. Four plays later, Chase Garbers threw an 84-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Clark for the game's first score.

KEY PLAY 1: On Cal's first offensive play, Bears running back Damien Moore fumbled, and the ball was recovered by Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly at the Cal 32-yard line with 14:03 left in the first quarter. This came one play after Cal's Lu-Magia Hearns III had intercepted a Tanner McKee pass.

KEY PLAY 2: On a fourth-and-goal play from the Cal 3-yard line, Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee was stopped a yard short of the line at the 10:18 mark of the first quarter, keeping the game scoreless.

KEY PLAY 3: Stanford safety Jonathan McGill, playing in his first game of the season, intercepted a Chase Garbers pass in the end zone and brought it out to the 20-yard line with 5:25 left in the first quarter, ending a Cal threat. Cal had driven from its own 1-yard line to the Stanford 4-yard line, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Cal's Nikko Remigio pushed the ball back to the 19-yard line. On third-and-16 from there, Garbers threw the interception to McGill, ending Garbers' run of 126 consecutive passes without an interception.

KEY PLAY 4: On a fourth-and-goal play from the Cal 5-yard line, Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee threw an incompletion on a pass intended for Benjamin Yurosek in the end zone. That kept the game scoreless with 14:16 left in the second quarter..

KEY PLAY 5: Cal quarterback Chase Garbers completed an 84-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Clark, giving Cal a 7-0 lead with 12:07 left in the first half. Clark caught the pass over the middle about 10 yards downfield, then found no one in front of him for the remaining 69 yards. It was the longest touchdown pass by either team in Big Game history.

KEY PLAY 6: On a third-and-5 play from the Stanford 31-yard line, Chase Garbers completed a 30-yard pass to Monroe Young. On the next play Garbers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Christopher Brooks, giving Cal a 14-0 lead with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter.

KEY PLAY 7: Cal linebacker Muelu Iosefa was penalized for targeting for his hit on Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee with 16 seconds left in the first half. Iosefa was ejected for the targeting call, and the 15-yard penalty put the ball at the Cal 15-yard line. Three plays later Stanford's Joshua Karty kicked a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, reducing Cal's lead to 14-3.

KEY PLAY 8: Cal wide receiver Kekoa Crawford took a long lateral from Chase Garbers, and Crawford then threw a 34-yard pass to Trevon Clark, putting the ball at the Stanford 6-yard line. Four plays later, Dario Longhetto kicked a 24-yard field goal to enxtend Cal's lead to 17-3 with 11:05 left in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 9: Cal's Christopher Brooks ran 75 yards to the Stanford 17-yard line. It set up Dario Longhetto's 34-yard field goal, which increased the Bars' lead to 20-3 with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 10: Cal running back Marcel Dancy ran 76 yards for a touchdown, putting the Bears ahead 27-3 with 1:26 to go in third quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME: Cal had 636 yards of total offense, including 352 on the ground, while Stanford had 290 yards of offense, including 42 on the ground.

STAT OF THE GAME 2: Cal wide receiver Trevon Clark had three receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

STAT OF THE GAME 3: Cal running back Christopher Brooks had 13 carries for 131 yards, including a 75-yard run, and he caught two passes for 2 yards and a touchdown.

QUARTERBACK STATS: Cal's Chase Garbers was 17-of-26 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and also rushed for 59 yards. Stanford's Tanner McKee was 27-of-44 for 247 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

INJURIES: Cal linebacker Femi Oladejo and cornerback Chigozie Anusiemwas were not available because of injury, but guard McCade Mettauer, who was listed as questionable in the middle of the week, was available. Outside linebacker Kuony Deng was against sidelined, but all the other key players who missed the Arizona game because COVID issues, were available against Stanford.

WHAT IT MEANS: Cal kept its bowl chances alive while winning for the third time in its last four games. The lone loss in that stretch was against Arizona, when 24 Cal players, including 10 starters, could not play because of COVID issues. Stanford had won 10 of the previous 11 games against Cal before the Bears' victory Saturday, but this was the Bears' second straight Big Game win at Stanford, having done so in 2019 as well.

CAL'S BOWL BAROMETER: The Bears' bowl chances improved to 25 percent, but they still must beat UCLA next week and USC on Dec. 4 in the regular-season finale to become bowl-eligible.

NEXT GAME: Cal plays UCLA in Pasadena on Saturday, November 27. Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time. TV: FS1. The Bruins beat USC 62-33 on Saturday to improve their record to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Pac-12. UCLA beat Cal last year 34-10, also in Pasadena.

