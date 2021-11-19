Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Head to Stanford for 124th Big Game

Cal will face Stanford at Stanford Stadium on Saturday in the 124th Big Game. Cal needs to win this game as well its final two games against UCLA and USC to become bowl-eligible, but it is the long tradition of the Big Game that takes center stage in this year’s contest between two teams with losing records.

Lehigh and Lafayette will play for the 157th time on Saturday for the most-played Division I rivalry, but they are FCS teams.

Among FBS teams, the most-played rivalry is between Wisconsin and Minnesota, which will meet for the 131st time on Nov. 27.

Cal and Stanford are the sixth-most-played rivalry between FBS teams. (A list of the most-played FBS rivalries appears at the end of this story.) The Axe has been the Big Game rivalry trophy since 1933.

Here are the key facts for this year’s Big Game:

CAL (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) vs. STANFORD (3-7, 2-6 Pac-12)

SITE: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network – Ted Robinson (Play-By-Play), Yogi Roth (Analyst)

RADIO: KGO 810 AM -- Joe Starkey (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Todd McKim (sideline reporter).

BETTING LINE: Cal is favored by 1.5 points as of Friday; over/under is 45½ points. Cal was favored by 4 points to start the week, but the spread decreased it to 1 point after it was revealed Tuesday that Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is likely to play. It rose a half point on Friday.

WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday afternoon is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 67 degrees with a 13 percent chance of rain. The skies will be clear Saturday night and the temperature will drop to 46 degrees.

CAL-STANFORD HISTORY: Stanford leads the alltime series 65-47-11. The Cardinal has won 10 of the 11 games against Cal, and that includes last year’s 24-23 Stanford victory, when Thomas Booker blocked an extra-point attempt that would have tied the game with 58 seconds left. Cal beat the Cardinal 24-20 the last time the game was played at Stanford in 2019, ending the Cardinal’s nine-game winning streak in the Big Game.

INJURIES: Cal: Nearly all of the Cal players who missed the Arizona game because of COVID issues will play against Stanford. Starting offensive tackle Will Craig and starting offensive guard McCade Mettauer will not play Saturday because of injuries. Outside linebacker Kuony Deng will miss his seventh straight game with a leg injury.

Stanford: Quarterback Tanner McKee, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, linebacker Ricky Miezan and tight end Tucker Fisk are all expected to play after missing last week’s game against Oregon State with injuries. Wide receiver Elijah Higgins is questionable for Saturday after missing last week’s game with an injury, and starting guard Branson Bragg suffered a season-ending injury last week. Freshman QB Ari Patu, who made his first collegiate start last week, is not available as a result of injury sustained last week.

CAL STORYLINES: Cal needs to win its final three games against Stanford, UCLA and USC to become bowl eligible and have a chance to finish with a winning record . . . . Cal has not played a game since its 10-3 loss to Arizona on Nov. 6. Quarterback Chase Garbers was among the 10 Cal starters who did not play in that game, and the Bears managed just 94 passing yards in that contest. Garbers and nearly all the other players who sat out the Arizona game because of COVID protocols have been cleared to play Saturday. . . . Cal was scheduled to play USC last week, but that game was postponed to Dec. 4 because COVID issues in the Cal program would have prevented the Bears from fielding enough players to play . . . Cal has committed just six turnovers this season, which is tied with Toledo for the fewest in the nation. The Bears have not committed any turnovers in the past four games. The Bears are plus-9 in turnover margin, which makes it hard to believe they are just 3-6 . . . Cal needs to run the ball effectively against a Stanford defense that has yielded a lot of rushing yards. The Bears average 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks sixth in the Pac-12. Damien Moore and Christopher Brooks combined for just 20 rushing yards on 17 carries against Arizona, an average of 1.2 yards per attempt. . . . Garbers has been a threat running the ball in recent games, with 154 yards on the ground in his past two games combined.

STANFORD STORYLINES: Stanford recorded its biggest win in years when it upset Oregon in overtime on October 2, but the Cardinal has lost all five games since then, and that represents Stanford’s longest losing streak since David Shaw became its head coach . . . Quarterback Tanner McKee is expected to be back in the starting lineup this week after missing the past two games with a leg injury. The Cardinal managed just seven points against Utah and 14 against Oregon State in the two games McKee missed . . . Running the ball and stopping the run, which were Stanford’s strong suits when it was a perennial Pac-12 contender, are weaknesses this season. Stanford ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in total offense and last in rushing offense, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. The Cardinal ranks last in the Pac-12 and 127th of 130 FBS schools in rushing defense, yielding 5.47 yards per carry. . . Stanford has committed 15 turnovers this season, and its minus-9 turnover margin ranks 11th in the Pac-12, ahead of only Arizona . . . The game against Cal is Stanford’s final Pac-12 game of the season. Stanford finishes its season next week against Notre Dame. . . . If Stanford loses Saturday, it will finish alone in last place for the first time since 2006.

Justin Wilcox discusses Tanner McKee in this video:

CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Chase Garbers (7 TD passes, 0 interceptions the past three games, rushed for 185 yards in those three games); OLB Marqez Bimage (surprising grad transfer standout leads the team with 7.0 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles); S Elijah Hicks (5.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions); OLB Cameron Goode (4.5 sacks); WRs Trevon Clark/Jeremiah Hunter (both averaging over 18 yards per catch); WR Kekoa Crawford (clutch receiver leads team with 28 catches)

STANFORD PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Tanner McKee (14 TD passes, 5 interceptions; all 5 of his interceptions came in his last three games); CB Kyu Blu Kelly (2 interceptions, 9 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble); WR Michael Wilson (played just two games this season, has 7 catches for 70 yards); DE Thomas Booker (5.0 tackles for loss); OLB Gabe Reid (8.5 tackles for loss, including 3 last week against Oregon State); TE Benjamin Yurosek (32 receptions, 502 yards, 2 TDs)

CAL STATISTICS: Click here

CAL GAME NOTES, DEPTH CHART: Click here

STANFORD STATISTICS: Click here

STANFORD GAME NOTES, DEPTH CHART: Click here

JAKE'S PICK: Cal 28, Stanford 17

JEFF’S PICK: Cal 27, Stanford 21

.

The most-played FBS rivalries (with the year of their first meeting in parentheses)

130 – Wisconsin-Minnesota (1890) – Play each other Nov. 27

126 – North Carolina-Virginia (1892) – North Carolina won this year 59-39

126 – Georgia-Auburn (1892) – Georgia won this year 34-10

125 – Miami (Ohio)-Cincinnati (1888) – Cincinnati won this year 49-14

124 – Oregon-Oregon State (1894) – Play each other Nov. 27

123 – Cal-Stanford (1892) – Play each other Saturday

122 – Purdue-Indiana (1891) – Play each other Nov. 27

120 – Missouri-Kansas (1891, have not played since 2011)

121 – Army-Navy (1890) – Play each other Dec. 11

Yale-Harvard is considered one of the greatest rivalries, especially among nerds, and those two FCS Ivy League schools will face off for the 137th time on Saturday. So after “The Game” is completed in New Haven, Conn., “The Big Game” will start in Stanford, Calif.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox recalls the three games he played against rival Oregon State when he was a defensive back at Oregon:

.

Cover photo of Stanford blocking the extra point that gave the Cardinal a one-point win over Cal last year is by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport