Cal Turns Its Season Around With Impressive Win Over Oregon State

Two weeks ago all seemed lost; now there is hope

Cal's 2021 football season has made a U-turn.

Hopelessness has been replaced by possibilities after the Golden Bears played their best overall game of the season in a 39-25 victory over Oregon State on Saturday in Berkeley.

Two weeks ago, after coming two yards short of taking ninth-ranked Oregon to overtime, the 1-5 Bears seemed doomed to a season of near misses, endless frustrations and a losing record.

Now, after their first two-game winning streak since 2019, the Bears are 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the Pac-12, which certainly is not where Cal was hoping to be at this point when the season began, but well ahead of what was expected minutes after that loss to Oregon.

Hope for a bowl game has been rekindled, primarily because the Bears seem to be improving. They beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season -- Oregon State is now 5-3 -- and even Cal coach Justin Wilcox admitted this may have been Cal's best showing of the season.

"Probably," he said. "Offensively, I think that's the best game we've played. I don't know there's a question to that."

The offensive statistics are remarkable:

---517 yards, the most this season against an FBS team.

---Zero turnovers for the third straight game.

---Conversions on 13-of-19 third-down plays.

---111 rushing yards by Damien Moore, who had 56 of those on one run in the closing minutes.

---80 rushing yards for Christopher Brooks, who made his first start of the season.

---No sacks allowed after allowing just one sack last week.

"Zero sacks, that's huge," Cal quarterback Chase Garbers said. "The offensive line will get a little gift this week."

---Garbers completed 17-of-26 passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Two of the incompletions were balls he threw away on purpose, and he should have had four touchdown passes as Jeremiah Hunter dropped a perfectly thrown 27-yard pass in the end zone.

It could have been Garbers' best game of his Cal career, all things considered.

"It's up there," Wilcox said. "He's protected the ball so well all year. He's just playing food football. He seems to be getting better and better. He knows what to do at the right time and that's a big part of playing quarterback."

And this does not even address the job the defense did against an Oregon State team that entered the game leading the conference in scoring and rushing offense.

---Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor had just 42 yards and averaged 3.2 yards per carry. He entered the game averaging 118.6 yards per game, which was seventh in the country, and 7.03 yards per carry, which was ninth in the nation.

---Oregon State had 135 rushing yards. The Beavers came into the game averaging 245 rushing yards per game, seventh best in the country.

---Cal forced Oregon State into three turnovers, and the first one turned the game in Cal's favor.

On the game's first play from scrimmage, Baylor was stopped for a 3-yard loss by Marqez Bimage with some help from Josh Drayden. Bimage not only knocked the ball away from Baylor, but he recovered the fumble at the Oregon State 22-yard line. Six plays later, Cal scored a touchdown on Chase Garbers' 3-yard run to make it 7-0 with 12:03 left in the first quarter. Cal never gave up the lead.

"That is a huge play by Marqez Bimage," Wilcox said. "It really changed the course of the game."

Bimage was starting in place of Cameron Goode, who sat out the game after suffering an inspecified injury late in the week. It is unclear whether he or inside linebacker Muelu Iosefa, who also was sidelined with an injury, will be ready for next week's game at Arizona.

And Cal produced its defensive effort without Goode, Iosefa and outside linebacker Kuony Demng, who missed his sixth straight game.

Special teams were not bad either, as Nick Alftin's blocked punt gave Cal the ball at the Oregon State 38-yard line in the third quarter.

"Arguably the biggest play of the game," Wilcox said.

On the next play, Garbers threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Clark on the final play of the third quarter to give the Bears a 31-17 lead.

Cal's final four games are against Arizona, USC, Stanford and UCLA, and no team in the Pac-12 is unbeatable. The Bears must win at least three of those games to become bowl-eligible. That seemed completely out of reach two weeks ago.

But now?

Cover photo of Chase Garbers by Kelley L. Cox, USA TODAY Sports