    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Cal's Nov. 27 Game Against UCLA Will Be Under the Lights in Pasadena

    Golden Bears face Stanford this week in the Big Game
    Author:

    Cal's Nov. 27 game against UCLA will be a night game starting at 7:30 p.m., and will be televised by FS1, it was announced Monday.

    The Bears' game against the Bruins was originally scheduled to be Cal's final regular-season game, but Cal's game against USC will be played on Dec. 4 after it was postponed from Nov. 13 because of COVID-19 issues in the Cal football program.

    Cal plays the Big Game at Stanford on Saturday at 4 p.m. before playing UCLA and USC in the Bears' final two games.

    Cal (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) will play UCLA (6-4, 4-3) in Pasadena for the third consecutive season. Although Cal typically hosts UCLA in alternate years, last season's pandemic-impacted season played havoc with the 2020 schedule, and the UCLA-Cal game was played in Pasadena last year when it normally would have been played in Berkeley. 

    UCLA leads the all-time series with Cal, 56-34-1, and that includes UCLA's 34-10 victory in Pasadena last season in a hastily scheduled game that came together when the UCLA and Cal opponents scheduled for that weekend could not play as a result of COVID issues. That Cal-UCLA game was played at 9 a.m. on a Sunday morning.

    The kickoff time and television broadcast network for Cal's home game against USC on Dec. 4  will be announced either six of 12 days in advance. The contest will serve as Senior Day and the Joe Roth Game.

    Cover photo of UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is by Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

    Doran Thompson-Robinson Jayne Kamin-Oncea 2
