Cal Football: Saturday's USC Game Postponed Until Saturday, Dec. 4 Due to COVID Issues

After days of uncertainty about whether it could field a team to play USC on Saturday, Cal announced Tuesday afternoon it has additional COVID-19 positives, forcing postponement of the the game.

Cal announced shortly later that the game now will be played o Saturday, Dec. 4 and a time still to be determined.

The Pac-12 championship game will be held the night before.

The Bears lost 10-3 at Arizona on Saturday, going without 24 players, including starting quarterback Chase Garbers, who were in protocols for COVID-19.

According to UC Berkeley and City of Berkeley rules, anyone who tests positive must isolate for 10 days.

"Postponing this game was a last resort and not an action any of us wanted to take, however it was not possible for us to field a team on Saturday,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement.

It’s unclear how many of the 24 who tested positive last week would have been eligible to play Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Cal’s news release said additional players have tested positive this week.

"It was a difficult decision to postpone this Saturday's game against USC," Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said. "We know how important every one of our games is to our student-athletes, especially our seniors who have been incredible representatives of the program, but it was the right thing to do.

"Due to additional impact on specific position groups, we have decided to postpone Saturday's game. We have had multiple COVID-19 positives within our program, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread and protect the greater community.”

Also unclear is why Cal may be allowed to postpone the game after the Pac-12 announced before this season that any school unable to field a team because of COVID would be required to forfeit.

Cal does not address the question in its news release.

One possible explanation: Cal (3-6, 2-4) needs three wins in its three remaining games to become bowl eligible and USC (4-5, 3-4) needs two. Because the Pac-12 would like one or both to become postseason participants, the conference may be willing to massage its own rules to create the best possible outcome.

The Cal-USC game is the first in FBS this season to be postponed or canceled.

Cal had four games canceled because of COVID-19 a year ago and wound up playing just a four-game conference-only schedule.

The announcement comes after 24 hours of complaints on social media from Cal players, unhappy with the testing process.

Garbers, in a lengthy social media post Monday night, wrote:

“We players are frustrated with our University Health Services (UHS). City and University officials spoke to us today, they really had no answers for us. They just beat around the bush and deflected our questions.

"However, we did come away with that the testing last week was not mandated by anyone, it was highly recommended, meaning that (this) should’ve never happened. But the university told us it was mandated and we could not participate unless we tested."

Teammate Luc Bequette, a seventh-year defensive end, later wrote on Twitter: “UHS told us we could be arrested for refusing to test as vaccinated individuals with no symptoms.”

