Tight End Camden Jones Commits to Cal for 2024

Camden Jones, a tight end from Pasadena, Calif., announced on Monday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2024.

Jones is just a junior, which means the Bears cannot sign Jones until next season, so Jones has lots of time to consider his commitment.

Jones chose Cal over his other two finalists, Oregon State and Washington State.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Jones has an 80-inch wingspan, so he has the frame to play tight end at the FBS level.

"There were a lot of reasons why I chose Cal," Jones told Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. "I have the best relationship with their coaching staff, I love the location, it's close to home and I love the academics there as well.

"I visited multiple times and felt a real connection with the school and the staff. I camped with them in the summer and also got to see a game and I love the atmosphere and just the overall feeling I had when I was on campus.

"I love the way they use the tight end. From what I've seen, it's a great fit for me. They use the tight end exactly how I want to be used in an offense and I have a great relationship with the TE coach as well, Geep Chryst."

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport