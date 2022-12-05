Skip to main content

Tight End Camden Jones Commits to Cal for 2024

The Bears will have to wait a year to sign the Pasadena standout

Camden Jones, a tight end from Pasadena, Calif., announced on Monday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2024.

Jones is just a junior, which means the Bears cannot sign Jones until next season, so Jones has lots of time to consider his commitment.

Jones

Jones chose Cal over his other two finalists, Oregon State and Washington State.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Jones has an 80-inch wingspan, so he has the frame to play tight end at the FBS level.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There were a lot of reasons why I chose Cal," Jones told Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. "I have the best relationship with their coaching staff, I love the location, it's close to home and I love the academics there as well.

"I visited multiple times and felt a real connection with the school and the staff. I camped with them in the summer and also got to see a game and I love the atmosphere and just the overall feeling I had when I was on campus.

"I love the way they use the tight end. From what I've seen, it's a great fit for me. They use the tight end exactly how I want to be used in an offense and I have a great relationship with the TE coach as well, Geep Chryst."

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Oluwafemi Oladejo makes a tackle vs. TCU
Football

Cal Linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo Is Transferring to UCLA

By Jeff Faraudo
Nikolaos Papanikolaou shows his emotions after scoring
Other Sports

Cal Water Polo Pulls Off a Championship Comeback Worth Screaming About

By Jeff Faraudo
Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Former Cal Star Collin Morikawa Lands 6th Place at Hero World Challenge

By Jeff Faraudo
DeCarlos Brooks
Football

Cal's Running Back Options Thinner After DeCarlos Brooks' Decision to Transfer

By Jeff Faraudo
Askew BonDurant
Basketball

Devin Askew, Lars Thiemann Superb in Cal Loss to No. 4 Arizona

By Jake Curtis
Utah Rob Gray
Football

Pac-12 Bowl Matchups, Point Spreads: Utah to Rose, USC to Cotton

By Jake Curtis
postgame SMU
Basketball

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Fall to SMU

By Jake Curtis
Bynum Matt Krohn
Football

Ex-Cal Star Camryn Bynum Makes Game-Clinching Pick for Vikings

By Jake Curtis