Pac-12 Football: Oregon No. 4 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

Ducks would be in national semifinals if they were held today. This is a surprise

Oregon surprised all the experts by being ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released for the first time this season on Tuesday evening.

The Ducks (7-1) are among the top four, ahead of Ohio State and Cincinnati, both of whom are ranked ahead of Oregon in this week's AP rankings.

None of the 10 experts we cited in a Monday story of bowl projections had Oregon playing in a national semifinal game in their predictions.

The difference for Oregon -- apparently -- is that the Ducks beat Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, early this season. The Buckeyes have not lost since while Oregon was defeated in overtime by Stanford, which is 2-5 in its other seven games.

But the head-to-head win over Ohio State was given more importance in the rankings by the 13-member CFP committee. In fact, it was stated on the ESPN show that revealed the rankings that Oregon's win over Ohio State is why the Ducks are ahead of the Buckeyes.

This also shows some respect for the Pac-12, which has been ridiculed in recent years.

It suggests that the Ducks would earn a berth in the national semifinals if it wins out, which would include a victory in the Pac-12 championship game. That is not a given, however, as the CFP committee has shuffled its rankings late in the season, even if teams in contention for the final spots all win.

Cincinnati is No. 2 in the AP poll this week, but the Bearcats are only No. 6 in the CFP rankings. Presumably that has to do with Cincinnati's dubious strength of schedule in the American Athletic Conference, although the Bearcats do have a win over Notre Dame.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that unbeaten Oklahoma is eighth.

---Click here for the names of the 13 members of the CFP committee---

Here's the top eight of the initial CFP rankings:

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Alabama (7-1)

3. Michigan State (8-0)

4. Oregon (7-1)

5. Ohio State (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Michigan (7-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

.

.

Cover photo of Oregon's Travis Dye is by Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport