Chris Street Becomes 3rd Cal Running Back to Enter Transfer Portal

Chris Street reportedly became the third Cal running back to enter the transfer portal in recent days.

Street entered the portal on Monday, according to the On3 website.

Street missed virtually the entire 2022 season because of injury. He did not have any carries or any receptions this past season.

However, he played in 10 games during the 2021 season and had 107 rushing yards on 21 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and had one catch for 4 yards.

In the 2020 season, which was shortened to four games by the pandemic, Street had one carry for 2 yards.

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Street was a three-star prospect coming out of J Serra High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

He chose Cal over offers from Florida, Oregon, USC and Utah, among others.

Cal is now thin at running back with second-leading rusher DeCarlos Brooks and third-leading rusher Damiem Moore also entering the transfer portal previously. The Bears' starting running backs this past season was freshman Jaydn Ott.

Ott rushed for 897 yards and a 5.1 average per carry while also catching 46 passes. There have been no indications yet that Ott plans to transfer.

Cover photo of Chris Street in 2021 against Stanford is by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

