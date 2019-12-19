There are 80 teams participating in 40 bowl games this season, so you are forgiven if you don’t recognize the names of all the games or the teams involved.

Yes, Liberty and Arkansas State play FBS-level football. Officially, anyway.

Among the 36 states with schools playing in bowl games, Florida has six teams participating: Florida Atlantic, Florida International, UCF, Miami, Florida and Florida State. The Sunshine State edges Ohio, North Carolina and Michigan, each of whom have five bowl reps.

California is sending just three teams to the postseason: Cal, USC and San Diego State.

The Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, has been around since 1976, and in 1996 picked up one our favorite all-time title sponsors when it became the Poulon Weed-Eater Independence Bowl.

The game is now known as the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl but that sponsorship is ending after this season, presumably because it’s hard to attract fans to a game featuring only non-scholarship players.

We will endeavor to pick all 40 bowl games, but we’re taking them on in bite-size chunks. Today, we give you our picks for the first eight, games set for Friday and Saturday

All picks against the spread

Lines taken from vegasinsider.com (opening lines used)

Last week: Jake 7-3, Jeff 5-5

Season: Jake 51-49, Jeff 49-51

Friday, Dec. 20

-- Bahamas Bowl

At Nassau, Bahamas

Buffalo (minus-4.5) vs. Charlotte

Jake: A football game in the Bahamas? Buffalo has two 1,000-yard rushers, and Charlotte’s defense is suspect. Pick: Buffalo

Jeff: Charlotte has won 5 in a row after dropping 4 in a row, including to Clemson. Buffalo ain’t Clemson. Pick: Charlotte

-- Frisco Bowl

At Frisco, TX

Utah State (minus-8) vs. Kent State

Jake: Good thing this game is not in San Francisco because Bay Area folks would be angry about the name. Pick: Utah State

Jeff: Aggies quarterback Jordan Love was picked off 16 times this season, including 3 times in 3 different games. Those turnovers will keep Kent State in the game. Pick: Kent State

Saturday, Dec. 21

-- New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque, NM

Central Michigan (plus-4 1/2) vs. San Diego State

Jake: CMU scored more than 40 points six times, but that 61-0 loss to Wisconsin speaks louder. Pick: San Diego State

Jeff: The Aztecs’ three losses were by a total of 13 points, suggesting they could fairly easily be undefeated. Pick: San Diego State

-- Cure Bowl

At Orlando, FL

Liberty (plus-6) vs. Georgia Southern

Jake: Liberty, an independent, beat New Mexico State twice this season; Georgia Southern only beat New Mexico State once. No matter. Pick: Georgia Southern

Jeff: Is anyone other than friends and family actually going to watch this game? Georgia Southern is playing in its third bowl game in five years; Liberty is making its postseason debut in Year 2 as an FBS team. Pick: Georgia Southern

-- Boca Raton Bowl

At Boca Raton, FL

SMU (minus-3) vs. Florida Atlantic

Jake: Ex-Cal coach Sonny Dykes of SMU faces FAU interim head coach Glenn Spencer after Lane Kiffin left for Ole Miss and before Willie Taggart takes over. It’s a home game for FAU. Pick: Florida Atlantic.

Jeff: FAU scored 43 points or more 3 times this season. The Mustangs average 43 points. Sonny Dykes’ teams always score points. Pick: SMU

-- Camelia Bowl

At Montgomery, AL

Florida International (plus-3) vs. Arkansas State

Jake: Can you name the conference of either team? Arkansas State receiver Omar Bayless (second nationally in receiving yards and TD catches) will be the difference. Pick: Arkansas State.

Jeff: Yep, gotta go with the Omar Bayless factor. His 16 TD receptions are more than FIU’s entire team has this season. Pick: Arkansas State

-- Las Vegas Bowl

At Las Vegas

Boise State (plus-3) vs. Washington

Jake: In his final game, Washington coach Chris Petersen faces his former team. His final game for Boise State was in the Las Vegas Bowl. Pick: Boise State

Jeff: It’s tempting to assume the Huskies will get fired up to win this one for Petersen. But at 7-5 this season, it didn't feel like they got fired up very often. Pick: Boise State

-- New Orleans Bowl

At New Orleans

Appalachian State (minus-17 1/2) vs. UAB

Jake: UAB’s 49-6 loss to Florida Atlantic in Conference USA title game is hard to ignore even though App State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz left for Missouri. Pick Appalachian State

Jeff: The Mountaineers have averaged 46 points over their past 4 games and won those games by more than 23 points per outing. Pick: Appalachian State