The games on the bowl calendar start to get serious this week, and so do we.

Teams you've heard of -- maybe even care about -- take the field, highlighted on Saturday by the two College Football Playoff semifinals.

These are worth watching.

You'll have to wait another week to get our picks on Cal vs. Illinois at the Redbox Bowl, but plenty of noteworthy games here.

All picks against the spread

Lines taken from vegasinsider.com (opening lines used)

Last week: Jake 3-5, Jeff 3-5

Season: Jake 54-54, Jeff 52-56

Monday

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, FL

UCF (minus-17 1/2) vs. Marshall

Jake: That’s a huge spread for a bowl game, but Marshall lost to Charlotte late in the season. Pick: UCF

Jeff: UCF is 23-0 in games played in the state of Florida the past three seasons. Good enough for me. Pick: UCF

Tuesday

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

Hawaii (plus-2) vs. BYU

Jake: It’s a home game for Hawaii, but BYU’s wins over Boise State and Utah State suggest Cougars a win anyway. Pick: BYU

Jeff: The Cougars have won the past five meetings, by an average margin of more than 21 points. Pick: BYU

Thursday

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, LA

Louisiana Tech (plus-7 1/2) vs. Miami

Jake: It just doesn’t make sense that Miami, with all its football tradition, could be challenged by a Conference USA team. Pick: Miami

Jeff: History doesn't mean everything, but these programs have met four times and Miami has won all four, by an average score of 36-10. Pick: Miami

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (minus-9 1/2) vs. Eastern Michigan

Jake: The Mid-American Conference has had surprising success in bowl games so far, so we’ll stick with the MAC. Pick: Eastern Michigan.

Jeff: Pitt has lost six of its past seven bowl games and is 2-3 in its past three games this year. Hard to get worked up about the Panthers. Pick: Eastern Michigan

Friday

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, MD

North Carolina (minus-6) vs. Temple

Jake: UNC’s one-point loss to Clemson stick in my head. Pick: North Carolina.

Jeff: UNC quarterback Sam Howell passed for 35 touchdowns this season, fourth most in the country. He’ll add to that total against the Owls. Pick: North Carolina

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York City

Michigan State (minus-3 1/2) vs. Wake Forest

Jake: The Spartans had a five-game losing streak this year, but all but one was against a top-15 team. Pick: Michigan State

Jeff: The Spartans’ three most recent bowl defeats came to Oregon, Alabama and Alabama. Pick: Michigan State

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma State (plus-4) vs. Texas A & M

Jake: We’re not sold on the Big 12. We are sold on the SEC. Pick: Texas A & M

Jeff: The Aggies played five ranks teams and lost to all of them. We have no evidence they can beat a good team. How good is OK State? Perhaps good enough to cover the spread. Pick: Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

USC (plus-2 1/2) vs. Iowa

Jake: The Trojans are underdogs? They were impressive late in the season. Pick: USC

Jeff: Two teams that each have won five of their past six. Kedon Slovis is ready for his bowl debut. Pick: USC

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (minus-3) vs. Washington State

Jake: A team that never passes against a team that never runs. Pick: Washington State.

Jeff: Air Force sees plenty of teams that throw the ball. WSU will be less comfortable defending the Falcons. Pick: Air Force

Saturday

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, FL

Notre Dame (minus-3 1/2) vs. Iowa State

Jake: All of Iowa State’s losses have been close, and it will stay close again. Pick: Iowa State

Jeff: Yep, a lot of close losses for the Cyclones, by an average of just over 4 points. If they lose by 4 points here . . . Pick: Notre Dame

Cotton Bowl

At Arlington, TX

Penn State (minus-7 1/2) vs. Memphis

Jake: Memphis can score a lot of points, but it has not seen a defense like Penn State’s. Pick: Penn State

Jeff: The Tigers are 12-1 and have won seven in a row. The Nittany Lions’ defense will have something to say about that. Pick: Penn State

College Football Playoff Semifinal

At Glendale, AZ

No.2 Ohio State (plus-1) vs. No. 3 Clemson

Jake: Tough game to pick, but Buckeyes’ QB Justin Fields was less than 100 percent in Big Ten title game. Pick: Clemson

Jeff: Yes, Clemson plays in a basketball league, but the Tigers are 28-0 the past two seasons and 71-4 in their past 75 games. Pick: Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal

At Atlanta

No. 1 LSU (minus-11) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Jake: Hard to imagine Oklahoma being that big of an underdog, but LSU is that good. Pick: LSU

Jeff: Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has thrown 48 touchdowns this season. So far. Pick: LSU