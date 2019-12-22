Cal Football: Bowl Picks, Part 2 - Holiday Treat - the Important Games Are Upon Us
The games on the bowl calendar start to get serious this week, and so do we.
Teams you've heard of -- maybe even care about -- take the field, highlighted on Saturday by the two College Football Playoff semifinals.
These are worth watching.
You'll have to wait another week to get our picks on Cal vs. Illinois at the Redbox Bowl, but plenty of noteworthy games here.
All picks against the spread
Lines taken from vegasinsider.com (opening lines used)
Last week: Jake 3-5, Jeff 3-5
Season: Jake 54-54, Jeff 52-56
Monday
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, FL
UCF (minus-17 1/2) vs. Marshall
Jake: That’s a huge spread for a bowl game, but Marshall lost to Charlotte late in the season. Pick: UCF
Jeff: UCF is 23-0 in games played in the state of Florida the past three seasons. Good enough for me. Pick: UCF
Tuesday
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
Hawaii (plus-2) vs. BYU
Jake: It’s a home game for Hawaii, but BYU’s wins over Boise State and Utah State suggest Cougars a win anyway. Pick: BYU
Jeff: The Cougars have won the past five meetings, by an average margin of more than 21 points. Pick: BYU
Thursday
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, LA
Louisiana Tech (plus-7 1/2) vs. Miami
Jake: It just doesn’t make sense that Miami, with all its football tradition, could be challenged by a Conference USA team. Pick: Miami
Jeff: History doesn't mean everything, but these programs have met four times and Miami has won all four, by an average score of 36-10. Pick: Miami
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (minus-9 1/2) vs. Eastern Michigan
Jake: The Mid-American Conference has had surprising success in bowl games so far, so we’ll stick with the MAC. Pick: Eastern Michigan.
Jeff: Pitt has lost six of its past seven bowl games and is 2-3 in its past three games this year. Hard to get worked up about the Panthers. Pick: Eastern Michigan
Friday
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, MD
North Carolina (minus-6) vs. Temple
Jake: UNC’s one-point loss to Clemson stick in my head. Pick: North Carolina.
Jeff: UNC quarterback Sam Howell passed for 35 touchdowns this season, fourth most in the country. He’ll add to that total against the Owls. Pick: North Carolina
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York City
Michigan State (minus-3 1/2) vs. Wake Forest
Jake: The Spartans had a five-game losing streak this year, but all but one was against a top-15 team. Pick: Michigan State
Jeff: The Spartans’ three most recent bowl defeats came to Oregon, Alabama and Alabama. Pick: Michigan State
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma State (plus-4) vs. Texas A&M
Jake: We’re not sold on the Big 12. We are sold on the SEC. Pick: Texas A&M
Jeff: The Aggies played five ranks teams and lost to all of them. We have no evidence they can beat a good team. How good is OK State? Perhaps good enough to cover the spread. Pick: Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
USC (plus-2 1/2) vs. Iowa
Jake: The Trojans are underdogs? They were impressive late in the season. Pick: USC
Jeff: Two teams that each have won five of their past six. Kedon Slovis is ready for his bowl debut. Pick: USC
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (minus-3) vs. Washington State
Jake: A team that never passes against a team that never runs. Pick: Washington State.
Jeff: Air Force sees plenty of teams that throw the ball. WSU will be less comfortable defending the Falcons. Pick: Air Force
Saturday
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, FL
Notre Dame (minus-3 1/2) vs. Iowa State
Jake: All of Iowa State’s losses have been close, and it will stay close again. Pick: Iowa State
Jeff: Yep, a lot of close losses for the Cyclones, by an average of just over 4 points. If they lose by 4 points here . . . Pick: Notre Dame
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, TX
Penn State (minus-7 1/2) vs. Memphis
Jake: Memphis can score a lot of points, but it has not seen a defense like Penn State’s. Pick: Penn State
Jeff: The Tigers are 12-1 and have won seven in a row. The Nittany Lions’ defense will have something to say about that. Pick: Penn State
College Football Playoff Semifinal
At Glendale, AZ
No.2 Ohio State (plus-1) vs. No. 3 Clemson
Jake: Tough game to pick, but Buckeyes’ QB Justin Fields was less than 100 percent in Big Ten title game. Pick: Clemson
Jeff: Yes, Clemson plays in a basketball league, but the Tigers are 28-0 the past two seasons and 71-4 in their past 75 games. Pick: Clemson
College Football Playoff Semifinal
At Atlanta
No. 1 LSU (minus-11) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Jake: Hard to imagine Oklahoma being that big of an underdog, but LSU is that good. Pick: LSU
Jeff: Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has thrown 48 touchdowns this season. So far. Pick: LSU