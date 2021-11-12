Cal in NFL: QB Davis Webb Promoted to Bills' Active Roster -- Again

Former Golden Bears standout hopes to play in a regular-season game for the first time Sunday against the Jets

Former Cal quarterback Davis Webb has been promoted from the Buffalo Bills practice squad to the active roster again this week, which leaves one vital question: Will Webb finally get to play in an NFL regular-season game?

The answer is “probably not,” but who knows?

Webb was elevated to the active roster for the second straight week because Mitch Trubisky, the Bills’ regular backup to Josh Allen, is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This week, the Bills face the New York Jets, one of Webb’s previous teams, but unless Allen gets hurt or the Bills get an insurmountable lead, Webb is unlikely to see the field.

Webb has never appeared in a regular-season NFL game.

He was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, taken with the 87th overall pick by the New York Giants. On May 11, 2017, the New York Giants signed Webb to a four-year, $3.53 million contract.

On November 28, 2017, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo announced that Geno Smith would replace Eli Manning as the starting quarterback and that Webb would also see playing time before the end of the season.

But McAdoo was fired six days later, as was the general manager who drafted Webb, Jerry Webb. Manning was reinstated as the starting quarterback, and Webb slipped into the background.

The Giants cut Webb before the start of the 2018 season, but he was signed to the Jets’ practice squad a day later and was elevated to the Jets’ active roster for a Nov. 11, 2018 game against – you guessed it – the Buffalo Bills.

Webb did not play in the game.

The Bills signed Webb to their practice squad in September 2020, and he was elevated to Buffalo’s active roster on December 28 for the game against the Patriots. Webb did not play and was sent back to the practice squad after the game.

He was cut by the Bills just before the start of the 2021 regular season and signed to their practice squad. Webb was elevated to the active roster last week, but did not play in the loss to Jacksonville.

Webb has played in 10 NFL preseason games, including all three this year for the Bills. He even started a preseason game for the Giants in 2018. He has completed 75 preseason passes in 126 attempts (59.6 percent).

Webb spent his final college season at Cal in 2016 after transferring from Texas Tech. He played under Sonny Dykes and completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions that season. Cal finished with a 5-7 record and Dykes was fired.

Cover photo of Davis Webb by Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

