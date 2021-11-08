DeSean Jackson Reportedly Will Sign With Raiders

Former Cal star was waived by Rams last week, and Las Vegas needs a deep threat

Former Cal standout DeSean Jackson, who became a free agent last week, will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson. Jackson later posted a picture of himself in a Raiders jersey on Instagram.

Jackson, who turns 35 on Dec. 1, had a Zoom meeting with Raiders officials on Saturday, according to ESPN.

Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, but he received little playing time with Los Angeles. He had just eight catches for 221 yards in seven games, and was on the field for only four plays in the Oct. 24 game against Detroit before he and the Rams agreed to try to trade him.

When no trade partner could be found, the Rams waived Jackson. When no team claimed Jackson he became a free agent.

The Raiders need a deep threat in their passing game after receiver Henry Ruggs III was cut last Tuesday. Ruggs is facing felony DUI resulting in death and reckless driving charges that could lead to 46 years in prison.

The Raiders’ agreement to sign Jackson comes after the Raiders’ 23-16 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Las Vegas had trouble in the red zone and was hurt by turnovers. Quarterback Derek Carr threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

Jackson has been selected to three Pro Bowls, the most recent being in 2013. He has had more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season five times, and he led the NFL in yards per reception four times.

He played just five games for the Eagles last year before injuries ended his season. He had 14 catches for 236 yards in 2020.

Cover photo of DeSean Jackson by Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

