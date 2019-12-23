CalMaven
Cal Football: Evan Weaver Finally Gives Long-Awaited Shout-Out to Luc Bequette

Jeff Faraudo

There's no such thing as a serious question involving Cal senior linebacker Evan Weaver.

Actually there's no such thing as a serious answer.

Asked about the improved defensive line play of the Bears in recent weeks, Weaver highlights Luc Bequette, a natural defensive end who was forced to play nose guard early in the season while true freshman Brett Johnson became acclimated to college ball.

In the video above, Weaver can't help himself, taking a playful jab at his teammate before praising his versatile contributions to the Cal defense. Bequette has 47 tackles to rank seventh on the team, along with four tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Weaver, who was a consensus All-American this fall, also offered his thoughts on Johnson, the Bears' most productive freshman on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage.

Johnson has 24 tackles, including 3.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and his snaps and productivity increased as the season progressed.

Weaver, of course, leads the nation with 173 tackles.

Football

