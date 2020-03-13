Cal Sports: Spring Athletes to Get an Extra Year of Eligibility Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

One of the big questions in the aftermath of the cancellation of collegiate spring sports due to the novel coronavirus is whether those athletes will get another year of eligibility. Apparently they will.

The NCAA announced on twitter Friday that "eligibility relief is appriopriate for all Division I athletes who participated in spring sports."

That does not explicitly say that those athletes will be granted an additional year of college eligibility, but Jon Rothstein interprets "eligibility relief" to mean just that.

Jeff Goodman suggests this might be expanded to include winter-sports athletes.

Is it possible that Cal senior point guard Paris Austin could return to Cal for another year? That seems unlikely, but we are dealing with a different world now.

It just seems fair that athletes who are denied the right to compete in athletics this spring should be given an extra year of eligibility. They would still be playing just four years of college sports.

Of course, not all of those athletes will make use of that additional year. Many of them no doubt expected this to be their final year of competition and have made plans for their real-world future starting this summer.

Would baseball outfielder Brandon McIlwain, who is already in his fifth year of college, want to come back for another year at Cal? If he is drafted early enough in the June Major League Baseball draft, he will no doubt go that route. But if his inactivity this spring causes his draft status to fall, would he come back to Cal for a sixth season.

And what if this shutdown runs into the fall and takes out football. Cal's two starting defensive ends --Zeandae Johnson and Luc Bequette -- will be sixth-year seniors in the fall. Would they (or could they) come back for a seventh year?

Johnson notes in the video above that he is already the old man of the team. The word "experience" would take on a whole new meaning.