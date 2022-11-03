Cal beat USC 13-7 in their first-ever meeting at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum way back in 1923.

The teams most recently met there in 2018 and Cal won again, 15-14.

The Bears and Trojans tangle on Saturday and it’s worth wondering whether this might be their final matchup ever at the L.A. Coliseum.

USC (and UCLA) are scheduled to exit the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten after the 2013-14 school year, and Saturday night’s game is the last one on the calendar between the Bears and Trojans in L.A.

The Trojans will visit Cal's Memorial Stadium next season, but Saturday could signal the end of their matches on the Trojans' fast, grass field.

Ninety-nine years of tradition possibly about to end.

“To be honest, I haven’t thought about it at all,” said Justin Wilcox, who has competed at the L.A. Coliseum as an Oregon defensive back, a USC defensive coordinator and now the Bears’ head coach.

If it comes to pass and the Trojans do skip out of the Pac-12, might Cal and USC consider meeting again as non-conference opponents?

“I’d be all for it,” said Wilcox, adding that those kinds of decisions are made by administrators, not strictly football coaches.

Wilcox isn’t dismissing history — he’s just got other things on his mind. The Bears (3-5, 1-4) are devoting all their energies toward possibly breaking a four-game losing streak.

The Coliseum?

“It’s a place with a ton of history,” Wilcox said. “There’s a lot that’s happened there.”

For sure, a lot of tough days for Cal.

The Bears were winless at the L.A. Coliseum in the 1960s and the 1980s. USC won 60-7 in 1980 and 61-0 in ’94.

The Trojans are only one chapter in the Coliseum’s story that began with their 23-7 win over Pomona College on Oct. 6, 1923.

The facility has hosted two summer Olympics and a third one will be held there in 2028. The 1959 World Series between the Dodgers and White Sox was staged there before Dodger Stadium was erected.

The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and U2 played there. Three U.S. presidents, including John F. Kennedy, spoke at the stadium, and Pope John Paul II celebrated Mass there in 1987.

On Saturday night, the place will be about football.

“It’s a great opportunity for our players,” Wilcox said. “We know it’ll take a good football game because they’re very talented but our guys are excited to play.”

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon’s experience also includes competing at the stadium as an opposing player, a USC assistant and a visiting coach.

He isn’t convinced this will be the Bears’ final chance to play there.

“I think there’s a lot more movement ahead of us than behind us,” Sirmon says in the video above. “A lot of these transitions you see in different entities, in corporations, early it hurts, it’s a little uncharted.

“But I think there’s great minds in the college football game and I think ultimately the sport will wind up exactly where it needs to be.”

Cover photo of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum courtesy of USC Athletics

