First CFP Rankings: Oregon Top Pac-12 Team at No. 8

The biggest question for the Pac-12 heading into the first College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday was this: What will the CFP committee do with Oregon.

The Ducks were blown out 49-3 by Georgia in the opener, but have been impressive in all seven games since then, scoring more than 40 points in every one. Well, it turns out the CFP folks agreed with the latest AP poll, putting the Ducks at No. 8.

Right behind Oregon was USC at No. 9, followed closely by UCLA at No. 12 and Utah at No. 14. It's the first time since 2019 that two Pac-12 teams were in the top 10 in the first CFP rankings (Oregon No. 7, Utah No. 8 in 2019). A fifth Pac-12 team made the top-25 Tuesday with Oregon coming in at No. 23. It's the first time the Beavers have ever been in the CFP top 25.

The rest of the country is probably more intrigued by the fact that Tennessee is No. 1 in the first CFP rankings, while Georgia, which has been No. 1 since the third week of the season, is No. 3. Tennessee and Georgia play each other this week.

But let's return to the Pac-12, and what these rankings mean for the conference. Here's what you should know about the history of the CFP rankings, now in its ninth season:

---Teams ranked outside the initial top 10 have reached the playoff only twice (2014 Ohio State, which was No. 16, and 2015 Oklahoma, which was No. 15). This is good news for Oregon and USC, both of whom are in the top 10.

---No two-loss team has ever made it to the CFP national semifinals. But Utah could challenge that if the Utes win the rest of their games and win the Pac-12 championship game.

---Fourteen of the 16 teams initially ranked in the top two have reached the playoff. That trend could be in jeopardy since Tennessee plays Georgia this week and may be in the SEC championship game later.

---Only once in the eight previous CFP seasons has a Pac-12 team been ranked in the top four of the first CFP rankings. That was Oregon, which was No. 4 in the initial CFP rankings last year. The Ducks finish the season ranked 14th.

---All but one 12-1 Power Five conference champion has made the CFP national semifinals over the previous eight years of the College Football Playoff. Good news for Oregon, which is the only team unbeaten in Pac-12 play, as well as for once-beaten USC and once-beaten UCLA.

Here is the first CFP top 25

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Mississippi

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. North Carolina State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

