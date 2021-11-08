After its Short-Handed Loss at Arizona, Cal Slides to 11th in SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

Cal’s climb to No. 9 in our SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings a week ago was torpedoed by the Bears’ 10-3 road loss to winless Arizona.

Yes, the Bears traveled without 24 players, including 10 starters, who were left home because of COVID protocols, but a defeat to a team that had lost 20 straight was too much for our panel of six voters to ignore.

Cal fell to 11th this week.

Cal did manage to stay ahead of Arizona, despite being listed last on two ballots. Arizona even managed a 10th-place vote but was 12th on three ballots.

Oregon remains the unanimous No. 1 team and Utah is firmly No. 2.

Arizona State, which knocked off USC, is tied for third with Washington State, which has won four straight games but was idle last weekend.

USC, which visits Cal on Saturday, sits at No. 8 in our rankings after losing for the third time in its past four games.

The Trojans will come to town led by interim coach Donte Williams (pictured in our cover photo. Williams is 3-4 since being promoted and USC still has not won two games in a row this season.

Washington, which checked in at No. 7, will play Arizona State on Saturday without head coach Jimmy Lake. He was suspended for one game for a sideline incident involving a UW player during Saturday’s loss to Oregon.

SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (6) 8-1, 5-1 . . . 72 points

2. Utah 6-3, 5-1 . . . 66

3 tie. Arizona State 6-3, 4-2 . . . 57

3 tie. Washington State 5-4, 4-2 . . . 57

5. UCLA 5-4, 3-3 . . . 46

6. Oregon State 5-4, 3-3 . . . 43

7. Washington 4-5, 3-3 . . . 33

8. USC 4-5, 3-4 . . . 29

9. Colorado 3-6, 2-4 . . . 26

10. Stanford 3-6, 2-5 . . . 18

11. Cal 3-6, 2-4 . . . 14

12. Arizona 1-8, 1-5 . . . 10

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington; 8. Colorado; 9. USC; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal

Comment: The Sun Devils bounced back in solid fashion against USC, although there is plenty that needs fixed moving forward. I’m not willing to rank ASU ahead of WSU, and Arizona finally moves out of the 12 spot thanks to their win over Cal.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

Comment: I'm counting on Washington State to shake things up by beating Oregon on Saturday, and I don't really count Arizona's win over a team that only vaguely resembled Cal. The Wildcats are still on a losing streak as far as I'm concerned.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: Utah looks like a scarier matchup every week, this time after beating the brakes off of Stanford. Colorado still has some fight left in them despite an ugly record and Arizona finally gets a win after two years. Good for Jedd Fisch. All eyes will be on Oregon vs. Washington State in a huge matchup that comes following a bye for Jake Dickert’s squad.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Washington; 7. Oregon State; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The fact that UCLA improved its relative standing in the conference without taking a snap just goes to show how self-destructive the Pac-12 is, and how nearly every team is a pretender at this point. The bottom four teams are all dumpster fires, and yet teams in the middle of the pack continue to lose to them. Utah and Oregon are all the Pac-12’s got at this point, and even they are far from infallible.

CLAUDETTE PATTISON-MONTANA, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal

Comment: The USC Trojans continue to struggle against Pac-12 opponents, and with three games left on their schedule the question remains can they become bowl game eligible. Their upcoming contest against the Cal Bears should be a winnable one, but BYU and UCLA both present some challenges. Sitting at 4-5 heading into week 11, there is no doubt the Trojans' have struggled to live up to their pre-season expectations.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Colorado; 8. Washington; 9. USC; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal; 12. Stanford

Comment: Oregon won in Columbus. Won in a monsoon. Will win the conference. The Ducks were so much better than Washington it was indefensible. But that's all the Pac-12's got. Outside of Eugene, it's a little embarrassing.

