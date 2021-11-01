Game Time Set for Cal's Nov. 13 Game Against USC

Bears face Arizona in Tucson this week, looking for a third straight win

Game time for Cal’s final home game of the season against USC on Saturday, Nov. 13, has been set for 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be televised by FS1.

The game will serve as both the Golden Bears' annual Joe Roth Game honoring their late quarterback and Senior Day for all Golden Bears playing their final home game at Cal’s Memorial Stadium.



Cal and USC did not meet last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that was the first time since 1920 the teams did not meet on the football field.

They had faced each other at least once in 99 consecutive seasons before last season, and the Bears and Torjans have played each other 118 times in a series that began in 1912.

USC holds a 71-31-5 all-time lead and has won 14 of the last 15 games against Cal. The Bears’ lone win in that span was in 2018, when Cal’s 15-14 triumph ended the Bears’ 13-game losing streak in games against USC.

Cal’s most recent win over the Trojans in Berkeley was a 34-31 triple overtime victory in 2003. USC was ranked No. 3 at the time, and, despite the loss, the Trojans went on to capture a share of the national championship that season.

This year USC has a 4-4 record, including 3-3 in the conference.

This week Cal (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) faces Arizona (0-8, 0-5 Pac-12) in Tucson, Arizona, in a game that starts at noon on Saturday.

The kickoff times and television broadcast networks for Cal's final two regular-season games on the road at Stanford (Nov. 20) and UCLA (Nov. 27) are expected to be announced either six or 12 days in advance.

Cover photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports

