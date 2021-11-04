'Ascending' in his Senior Season, Chase Garbers Leads Cal to Arizona

Garbers completed 71 percent of his passes with 5 TDs in the Bears' past 2 wins.

Bill Musgrave has his own grading system for quarterbacks.

It includes footwork, decision-making and accuracy, among other metrics.

Not factored into his criteria are wins and losses.

Cal’s second-year offensive coordinator knows a thing or two about the position. He was the All-Pac-10 quarterback his senior season at Oregon in 1990 and later was an understudy in the NFL to Steve Young and John Elway. He went on to work as a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator for 19 seasons in the NFL.

And Musgrave will tell you that pinning wins and losses on a quarterback makes no sense.

“It’s not baseball,” Musgrave said in reference to wins and losses. “A lot of people talk about that but it’s not pitchers. Or a hot goalie in hockey. Even pitchers, if they give up one run but their team gets shut out, they get saddled with the loss. I don’t know how that equates to anything.

“To attach a win or a loss to the quarterback when it’s a team game . . . that’s kind of crazy talk right there.”

Of course, senior quarterback Chase Garbers and the Bears (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) will be chasing another victory Saturday when they visit Arizona (0-8, 0-5), loser of 20 consecutive games.

Asked how he grades Garbers, Musgrave said, “He’s ascending. He’s getting better with each and every game, which is super.

“I feel like we’re getting better as a coaching staff, too. We’re game-planning better and putting him in better position — everybody, all 11 guys — to be successful.”

And when the quarterback is successful, the team often thrives.

Certainly that’s been the case lately with Garbers. The Bears have beaten Colorado and Oregon State their past two games after a 1-5 start, and Garbers’ numbers in those two games are strong: 39-for-55 (71 percent) for 487 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s averaging 8.9 yards per attempt. Garbers also had run 20 times for 154 yards (7.7) with a touchdown.

His 188.1 passer rating in the Bears’ 39-25 win over OSU was the highest of his career.

*** In the video above, coach Justin Wilcox talks about Garbers after Cal's win over Oregon State

And for just the second time at Cal, Garbers has gone three straight games without an interception. His streak is now 120 pass attempts without a pick.

That was news to Musgrave. “I didn’t know that,” he said. “We throw ‘em in practice a lot, which is good. That’s the way you learn.”

Musgrave doesn’t want Garbers sweating over interceptions.

“We don’t want to go up to bat just trying to make contact and never pull anything down the left-field line,” he said. “I feel like he’s playing aggressive.”

Garbers, who needs two touchdown passes to become the seventh Cal quarterback with at least 50 for his career, says he doesn’t obsess over turnovers. He knows they’re part of the game.

“My emotions are never too high, never too low,” Garbers said. “That’s what my teammates respect about me. It’s kind of who I am. It’s why they look to me as the leader.”

Don’t tell Musgrave, but the Bears are 17-14 when Garbers starts and 17-10 when he starts and plays more than half the game.

Ready to start his 32nd game on Saturday, Garbers says he’s grown comfortable “kind of being the driver of this offense.”

His teammates draw strength from that mindset.

“When Chase is playing confident everybody is playing confident. He’s a great leader,” wide receiver Trevon Clark said. “I feel like we’re going to get better every week. Confidence is for sure on the rise.”

Cover photo of Chase Garbers by Kelley L. Cox, USA Today

