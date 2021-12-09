Cal Tight End Gavin Reinwald Seeks a New Football Home Through the Transfer Portal

Senior from Elk Grove caught just four passes this season, but two went for touchdowns.

Tight end Gavin Reinwald became the third Cal player this week to declare his plans to depart by entering the transfer portal.

A fifth-year senior from Elk Grove, Reinwald played in all 12 games this season. He caught just four passes for 55 yards, but two of his receptions went for touchdowns.

Running back Christopher Brooks and defensive end JH Tevis entered the transfer portal earlier this week. But while both Brooks and Tevis were starters whose exit will be felt, Reinwald was a reserve in a deep room of tight ends.

Two promising freshmen, Keleki Latu and Jermaine Terry II, are expected to take on expanded roles next season. Elijah Mojarro, Nick Alftin and Jake Muller are also eligible to return while starter Jake Tonges will decide whether to use the NCAA’s COVID exemption to play a final season after catching 22 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Reinwald played 41 games for the Bears, catching 31 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns over five seasons.

Cover photo of Gavin Reinwald by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

