Will Cal Football's COVID Saga Be Filed Under the Heading: Only in Berkeley?

Could events in Berkeley and Seattle conspire to send Justin Wilcox to Washington?

Happy Birthday, Justin Wilcox.

We certainly hope it is, but I’m guessing he’s had birthdays filled with more joy and less conflict than he’s currently feeling.

Today, as Cal’s football coach turns 45, he expected to be putting the finishing touches on preparation for the Bears’ final home game of the season. USC was coming town for the annual Joe Roth Game, and the Bears would be honoring their seniors.

But there will be no game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon — Cal has the ignominy of being the only FBS school to have a game postponed or canceled this season.

The Trojans will now visit Berkeley on Saturday, Dec. 4 — the day after the Pac-12 holds its championship game. Almost an afterthought.

How did we get here? And what does it mean?

Could the Bears lose their coach over this?

The current chapter in Cal’s COVID saga started a week ago when the Bears were forced to travel to Arizona without 24 players, who had tested positive for COVID-19. Cal was playing its best football of the season, scoring 65 points in back-to-back wins.

But without quarterback Chase Garbers and others, the Bears couldn’t get anything done offensively. Consequently, they lost 10-3 to an Arizona team that had lost a conference-record 20 straight games.

Additional COVID tests early this week led to more positive results and Berkeley’s public health offer delivered a scathing report in which he said the program had 44 “lab-confirmed” positives, largely as a result of the program’s “ongoing failure to abide by public health measures.”

So the USC game was postponed for three weeks and Wilcox’s birthday week was off to a rough start.

None of it seemed to add up. The Bears said more than 99 percent of the program — players, coaches and staff — were vaccinated. Only two were not.

How could this happen?

Wilcox said on Wednesday night the Bears followed the health protocols. If they weren’t perfect, they were mostly on target, he said.

At the same time Wilcox was meeting with reporters, KPIX-TV interviewed Dr. Monica Gandhi, the associate chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF Medical Center.

Her remarks shed an entirely different light on the situation.

“I have zero panic whatsoever as a public health person, as an infectious disease doctor, of 44 healthy people who are fully vaccinated who may have a little virus in their nose on a highly sensitive test,” she told the station.

“The CDC has been clear that if you feel well, and you’re vaccinated, then there’s no reason to test regularly. This is not a CDC recommendation to do vast asymptomatic testing of vaccinated people.”

Dr. Gandhi went on to suggest it was almost inevitable that players tested positive, but that it wasn’t necessary . . . and it may not mean anything.

“We are all transiently getting this virus in our noses,” she said. “At this point, in highly vaccinated places, we need to start testing only if people are sick. This did not need to get to this point.”

On the heels of the 2020 season, when COVID restrictions limited the Bears to playing only four games, everyone associated with the Cal program is feeling some level of frustration.

As you see in the video above, Wilcox was calm and articulate in his Wednesday evening news conference when asked about frustration his players — and potential recruits — may be experiencing. He was an ideal representative of Cal’s point of view.

But he acknowledged sharing that frustration after the Arizona loss, and it’s not hard to imagine it’s still lingering just beneath the surface.

Would any other team in the Pac-12 have been forced to test asymptomatic players after one of their teammates became ill?

Would the Bears have beaten Arizona for a third straight win and taken a 4-5 record into Saturday against USC?

And would the team’s hopes of a bowl game be more realistic than they are today were it not for Berkeley health's zealous approach?

Wilcox says in the video above that he gets great energy from being around his players. He also concedes, “Everybody has problems.”

That includes in Seattle, where Washington coach Jimmy Lake has been suspended without pay for Saturday’s home game against Arizona State for hitting and shoving one of his players on the sideline.

This was the headline over Seattle Times’ columnist Larry Stone’s story this week: After sideline incident, it’s a matter of when, not if, UW will part ways with with football coach Jimmy Lake.

“I have a hard time envisioning Lake coaching another game for the Huskies,” Stone wrote, noting that Lake has lost much of the support from various constituencies he once had. “The sideline incident, which Lake initially denied despite it being caught by ABC’s cameras, is the culmination of a litany of events that has made his continued employment untenable for the Huskies.”

Jon Wilner of the Mercury News agrees, and takes it one step further — and this is where Cal fans should perk up.

Washington may be one of the few schools that would look beyond the surface of Cal’s 3-6 record this season (4-9 since the pandemic began in 2020) and view Wilcox as a coach with great value.

He took the Bears to consecutive bowl games in 2018 and ’19 and created momentum in the program we hadn’t seen since the peak of Jeff Tedford’s reign.

Wilcox spent the 2012 and ’13 seasons as defensive coordinator at UW, so folks there know what he’s about.

Wilcox loves his players at Cal, and I don’t know for a fact that he would leave Berkeley for UW. But if he did, it would be a business decision to take a job whose track record suggests a better opportunity to compete at the highest level than Cal has exhibited over the past 60 years.

Cal’s administration, starting with athletic director Jim Knowlton, knows the landscape. They hear things and talk to people.

Sounds like they better be talking with their football coach right now, just to make sure he's not celebrating his 46th birthday at the Metropolitan Grill in Seattle.

Cover photo of Justin Wilcox by Stan Szeto, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo