SI Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Everyone is Chasing Clear Favorite UCLA

No big surprises in our first SI Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings — returning Final Four entry UCLA is the unanimous No. 1 and Cal, coming off four straight losing seasons, is last.

If there was anything unexpected in our preseason rankings it’s that one of the five panelists from the SI network of Pac-12 team sites actually had the Bears at No. 11.

On the heels of going 9-20 last year and finishing last in the conference standings, the Bears are going to have to deliver on the court before generating much confidence from the outside.

Cal opens its schedule today with a 2 p.m. game at Haas Pavilion against UC San Diego, a program transitioning to Division I that had an all-time record of 0-12 against current Pac-12 members.

UCLA made an impressive postseason run last year, becoming the first team to go from playing in the First Four to the Final Four. The Bruins barely missed advancing to the national championship game when Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs banked in the game-winning shot from just past mid-court to settle a 93-90 overtime classic.

There is every reason to believe the Bruins, with their full team back, can make a push toward returning to this season’s Final Four in New Orleans.

SI PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. UCLA (5) . . . 60 points

2. Oregon . . . 55

3. USC . . . 50

4. Arizona . . . 37

5. Oregon State . . . 36

6 tie. Colorado . . . 34

6 tie. Washington State . . . 34

8. Arizona State . . . 31

9. Stanford . . . 20

10. Utah . . . 14

11. Washington . . . 13

12. Cal . . . 6

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona; 6. Arizona State; 7. Colorado; 8. Washington State; 9. Utah; 10. Stanford; 11. Washington; 12. Cal

Comment: My preseason poll isn't exactly much different from Pac-12 media day. After losing three strong players in their backcourt, Arizona State looks to welcome new blood in a season where the program would love to reach the NCAA tournament again for the first time in a few seasons. Players to watch for ASU: Marcus Bagley, Marreon Jackson, Enoch Boakye.

JEFF FARAUDO, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Washington State; 5. Arizona State; 6. Oregon State; 7. Arizona; 8. Colorado; 9. Stanford; 10. Washington; 11. Utah; 12. Cal

Comment: UCLA is an easy preseason No. 1 in our rankings, coming off a Final Four season with pretty much everyone back. Oregon should be very good as usual. The jury is out on most of the teams in the middle of the pack. I believe Cal will be better, despite losing top scorer Matt Bradley to San Diego State. But after four consecutive losing seasons, the Bears are going to have to show me before I generate too much confidence in them.

DYLAN REUBENKING, DUCKS DIGEST

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Colorado; 5. Arizona; 6. Washington State; 7. Arizona State; 8. Oregon State; 9. Utah; 10. Stanford; 11. California; 12. Washington

Comment: UCLA was a miraculous buzzer-beater away from going to the National Championship Game, and Mick Cronin's team returns all of its star players. Despite losing key starters, Oregon, USC, and Colorado will still be forces in the conference. Don't sleep on Washington State or Arizona this season.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Colorado; 5. Arizona; 6. Arizona State; 7. Oregon State; 8. Washington State; 9. Stanford; 10. Washington; 11. Utah; 12. Cal

Comment: The Bruins are far and away the favorites to win the Pac-12, and for good reason. UCLA is returning every player who played a minute in its NCAA tournament run, and added probably the best big man in the transfer portal and an athletic freak of a five-star freshman in Myles Johnson and Peyton Watson. They aren’t infallible, and the whole top half of the Pac-12 is formidable this year, but anything less than a regular season title would be a disappointment for Bruin fans.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Oregon State; 5. Washington State; 6. Arizona; 7. Stanford; 8. Colorado ; 9. Washington; 10. Arizona State; 11. Utah; 12. California

Comment: Pac-12 football should take a lesson from its basketball brethren. It's relevant again after last year's tournament. Title game entry. Elite eight teams. Lots of individual talent. Bring it on.

