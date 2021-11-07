Unless Chase Garbers is Back, Cal Needs to Go With Freshman Kai Millner at QB

Former Ivy Leaguer Ryan Glover did the best he could but Cal scored just 3 points.

First of all, this isn’t Ryan Glover’s fault.

He wasn’t among the 24 Cal football players or five coaches unable to be with the team at Arizona on Saturday because of COVID protocols.

He wasn’t the one who decided he should get no game snaps through the Bears’ first eight outings.

He wasn't the one thrust into the starting job on Wednesday afternoon after receiving limited practice reps most of the fall.

But if starter Chase Garbers and the others who watched from home are still unable to play next Saturday against USC, Cal needs to make a change at quarterback.

Freshman Kai Millner should get a chance.

Glover and the offense — also missing three starting offensive linemen and two top receivers due to either COVID issues or injury — could not score a touchdown against team that hadn’t won in 763 days.

Arizona ended its 20-game losing streak, the longest in conference history, with a 10-3 victory in Tucson.

And it was adundantly clear that while Glover is a smart kid — he graduated from Penn’s highly regarded Wharton School of business — he couldn’t get it done against the Wildcats.

“I thought Ryan did the best he could. I thought the O-line same thing,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said.

Glover was 11 for 29 for 94 yards without an interception. But he was sacked four times and was able to generate just 122 yards of offense and nine first downs.

“‘I'm sure there were some jitters early on,” Glover said. “I had the opportunity to make a bunch of plays downfield and I will make those plays in the future. But today I just couldn’t make ‘em.”

In his defense, Glover hadn’t played in a game this fall. He was named the backup in August, based primarily based on his experience as a college quarterback at Penn and, for six games last spring, at Western Carolina.

Neither of Cal’s other two scholarship quarterbacks — sophomore Zach Johnson and the freshman Millner — has played in a college game. Johnson, listed as No. 3 on the depth chart all season, was home in the COVID protocol.

Millner, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Gilbert, Arizona, passed for more than 4,500 yards with 46 touchdowns in his high school career while also scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Asked if he considered a halftime change when Glover was 5 for 15 for 40 yards and the Bears were being shut out, Wilcox said no. He also hinted that’s not a position he’s stuck on.

“I thought Ryan gave us the best chance this week. It was very close,” Wilcox said. "We think Kai has a lot of talent. Ryan was just off on a few throws that would have been some explosive plays.”

By next fall, Garbers is likely to have moved on. Same with Glover.

Cal recently lost its top quarterback commit, Justyn Martin, who flipped and decided he will attend UCLA.

That means, barring an arrival via transfer, that either Johnson or Millner could be the Bears’ starter a year from now. It’s time for the Bears to starting finding out what they've got at the position.

Having Millner make his debut against USC next week won’t be the ideal circumstance for anyone. But the Bears are way past wishing that were the case.

Cover photo of Ryan Glover by Stephen Brashear, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo