The regular season ends this weekend for Pac-12 schools and the 2019 campaign has demonstrated what we already should have known: Picking against the spread is tough.

There still is one game of significant consequence in the Pac-12, with Utah trying to close out its South Division title to set up a conference title-game duel with Oregon. A loss to Colorado would hand the South crown to USC, which beat the Utes in the head-to-head matchup.

Cal plays at UCLA, knowing it gets one more game again this season.

Happy Thanksgiving!

All picks against the spread

Lines taken from vegasinsider.com (opening lines used)

Last week: Jeff 4-2, Jake 2-4

Season: Jake 40-44, Jeff 40-44

Friday

Washington State (plus-8) at Washington

Jake: The Huskies seem to be crumbling, and Washington State should score enough to stay close. Pick: Washington State

Jeff: The Huskies aren’t comfortable with the Cougars winning in Seattle. UW has won the past five meetings at home, by an average margin of almost 24 points. Pick: Washington

Saturday

Oregon State (plus-20.5) at Oregon

Jake: Oregon will be mad after last week’s stunning loss to Arizona State, but a three-touchdown spread is too much. Pick: Oregon State

Jeff: Does that point spread seem too big? The Ducks walloped the Beavers by margins of 40 and 59 points the past two seasons. Not that much has changed. Pick: Oregon

Notre Dame (minus-14.5) at Stanford

Jake: Davis Mills has been impressive, but nothing else about Stanford looks promising. Pick: Notre Dame.

Jeff: After a bad loss at Michigan, the Fighting Irish have won their past three games by 31, 32 and 33 points? Plus, the Irish have won the pasts seven meetings when they are ranked and Stanford is not. Pick: Notre Dame

Colorado (plus-28) at Utah

Jake:The Buffaloes have scored two upsets in a row, but the Utes have too much to play for to let Colorado stay close. Pick: Utah

Jeff: In their past three road games, the Buffaloes have lost by an average of 30 points. And those opponents were’t playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Pick: Utah

Arizona (plus-12.5) at Arizona State

Jake: Rivalry games typically are tough to handicap, but Arizona has been awful lately. Pick: Arizona State

Jeff: Arizona has become the worst team in the Pac-12, losing six in a row, most of them not the least bit competitive. Freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Sun Devils, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive win over Oregon. Pick: Arizona State

Cal (plus-2.5) at UCLA

Jake: With Chase Garbers at quarterback, the Bears should win outright. Pick: Cal

Jeff: Cal is getting healthier, gaining confidence again and has a bone to pick with UCLA, which beat the Bears the past two years. The Bruins have nothing to play for here. Pick: Cal