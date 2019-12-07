Pac-12 Championship Game Thread: Oregon-Utah

Pregame: Pac-12 South division champ Utah (11-1) faces North division winner Oregon (10-2) in the Pac-12 championship game, televised by ABC starting at 5 p.m. Pacific time.

A Utah win gives the Utes a chance to get into the College Football Playoff, but the results of the SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia and the Big 12 title game between Oklahoma and Baylor will impact the Utes' chances. Utah needs Georgia and Oklahoma to lose.

At worst, a Utah win would get the Utes into the Rose Bowl.

The Utes have never won a Pac-12 title in football.

Oregon might get to the Rose Bowl whether it wins or loses against Utah, although a Rose Bowl berth is a certainty only if the Ducks win Friday.