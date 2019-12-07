Cal
Pac-12 Championship Game Thread: Oregon-Utah

Jake Curtis

Pregame: Pac-12 South division champ Utah (11-1) faces North division winner Oregon (10-2) in the Pac-12 championship game, televised by ABC starting at 5 p.m. Pacific time.

A Utah win gives the Utes a chance to get into the College Football Playoff, but the results of the SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia and the Big 12 title game between Oklahoma and Baylor will impact the Utes' chances. Utah needs Georgia and Oklahoma to lose.

At worst, a Utah win would get the Utes into the Rose Bowl.

The Utes have never won a Pac-12 title in football.

Oregon might get to the Rose Bowl whether it wins or loses against Utah, although a Rose Bowl berth is a certainty only if the Ducks win Friday.

 

Cal Football: LB Evan Weaver Snubbed

Jake Curtis
0

PFF's all-conference team leaves Cal star linebacker off its first team

Cal vs. Santa Clara basketball preview

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal seeks its first non-conference road basketball victory in nearly two full years when it visits Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon.

Cal Women's Basketball: Preview -- Bears Look to Extend Win Streak

Jake Curtis
0

Bears host Boston University

Cal Football: Evan Weaver One of 4 Finalists for Lott Trophy

Jake Curtis
0

Award combines on-field performance with off-field character

Pac-12 Championship Game: Preview Box for Oregon-Utah Matchup

Jake Curtis
0

Utes must win to have any chance at getting into the College Football Playoff

College Football Picks: Will Utah Be Celebrating Friday Night at Levi's Stadium?

Jeff Faraudo
0

The conference championship games are upon us, beginning Friday night at Levi’s Stadium with No. 5 Utah taking on No. 13 Oregon.

Cal Basketball: Bears Return to USF 22 Years Later - Same Result - Dons Win 76-64

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal loses first true road game

Mark Fox would prefer playing local non-conference games in Berkeley

Jeff Faraudo
2 0

Cal basketball fans planning to attend games this week at USF and Santa Clara may get their last looks at those two venues for quite a while.

Cal Football: Bowl Projections -- Santa Clara Is Bears' Most Likely Bowl Destination

Jake Curtis
0

Several things still to be determined before Cal's postseason spot is decided

Coach Mark Fox takes his Cal team to USF on Wednesday night

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal's basketball team plays Wednesday night at USF, its first trip to the city to play the Dons since the 1997-98 season.