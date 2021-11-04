Pac-12 Picks: Can Oregon Win by More Than 7 Points at Washington?

Oregon is No. 4 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, but they need to look good on the road against Washington to stay there. The Ducks are favored by a touchdown, but the Huskie are starting to look like the team they were expected to be this season.

And of course Arizona will try again to end the longest active losing streak in the country, which now stands at 20 consecutive defeats. The Wildcats are 12-point underdogs at home against a 3-5 team (Cal) that has not defeated Arizona since 2009. Will this be the week for the Wildcats, or will they at least beat the spread for the third straight week?

USC will be without wide receiver Drake London and is not revealing how the playing time for its quarterbacks will be parceled out. So the Trojans are a mystery against Arizona State, which is favored but the point spread has decreased from 10 points on Sunday to 8.5 points as of Thursday.

Utah looks to stay in control in the Pac-12 South with a road game against Stanford, and Oregon State hopes it plays better on the road against Colorado, which seems to be getting worse.

See what you think of our picks in this unpredictable conference.

All picks against the spread

Consensus betting line from vegasinsider.com

.

FRIDAY

UTAH (minus-8) at STANFORD, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Jake: The Cardinal simply cannot stop the run, but the Utes are 1-3 in road games. Tanner McKee will keep it close. Pick: Stanford

Jeff: Whether or not Tanner McKee plays, it’s hard to feel confident about the Cardinal at this point. Pick: Utah

.

SATURDAY

CAL (minus-12) at ARIZONA, Noon, Pac-12 Network

Jake: Cal being favored by almost two touchdowns on the road? The Wildcats have lost by seven points and five points in their past two game. Pick: Arizona

Jeff: This point spread surprises me. I believe Cal makes it 21 straight losses for the Wildcats, but not sure they cover, especially on a hot Tucson afternoon. Pick: Arizona

.

OREGON STATE (minus-10.5) at COLORADO, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: The Beavers are 1-3 away from home. Colorado is bad but not 10 points worse than OSU in Boulder. Pick: Colorado

Jeff: Despite what we saw out of OSU last week, it’s important to remember the only FBS team Colorado has beaten this year is Arizona. Pick: Oregon State

.

OREGON (minus-7) at WASHINGTON, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Jake: The final margins in all five of the Huskies’ Pac-12 games has been seven points or fewer. They’ll stay close at home. Pick: Washington.

Jeff: Oregon is No. 4 in the CFP standings and to stay there the Ducks most not only win, they need style points. Pick: Oregon

.

USC (plus-8.5) at ARIZONA STATE, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jake: We don’t know which USC quarterback will get most of the playing time, but without Drake London, the Trojans’ offense suffers. ASU shakes off last week’s horrible performance against Washington State. Pick: Arizona State

Jeff: The Sun Devils are playing poorly enough on defense right now to let USC hang around. Pick: USC