Pac-12 Football Roundup: Utah Moves Closer to South Division Title

Arizona State rallies to beat Washington and prevent the Utes from clinching title berth

Utah moved closer to a Pac-12 South Division title by beating Arizona 38-29 on Saturday, but Arizona State prevented the Utes from clinching a berth in the conference title game by overcoming a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit and defeating Washington 35-30.

As it stands if Utah wins either of its two remaining games (against Oregon and Colorado) or if Arizona State loses either of its last two games (against Oregon State and Arizona), the Utes will be the South representative in the Dec. 3 Pac-12 title game.

Utah 38, Arizona 29

At Tucson, Ariz.: The 24th-ranked Utes (7-3, 6-1 Pac-12) moved a step closer to a Pac-12 South title, but it was more of a struggle than expected for Utah, which was a 24-point favorite.

Arizona (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) ended its 20-game losing streak with a 10-3 win over Cal last week, and the Wildcats trailed Utah by just two points with 10:34 left in the fourth quarter when Arizona’s Rhedi Short scored a touchdown on a punt blocked by Nazar Bombata.

That reduced Utah’s lead to 31-29, but Arizona was unable to tie the score when it failed to convert its two-point conversion.

On its ensuing possession, Utah sealed the victory with a 75-yard touchdown drive that took 8:24 off the clock.

Tavion Thomas, Utah’s leading rusher, did not play in Saturday’s game, although there is a good chance he will be ready for next Saturday’s showdown with Oregon in Salt Lake City.

In his absence, T.J. Pledger rushed for 119 yards, while Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was 19-for-30 for 294 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Arizona State 35, Washington 30

At Seattle: Washington (4-6, 3-4 Pac-12) held a 24-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12), behind the work of running back Rachaad White, scored 21 unanswered points to pull out the win.

White had 32 carries for 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 10-yard scoring run that gave the Sun Devils a 28-24 lead with 1:11 left in the game. (Video below)

White also had five receptions for 53 yards.

Merlin Robertson returned an interception for a touchdown to make it 35-24, before the Huskies scored a late touchdown.

Dylan Morris and freshman Sam Huard both got playing time at the quarterback position for Washington. Morris was 16-for-28 for 151 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions, while Huard was 3-for-5 for 20 yards.

ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels was 16-for-20 for 90 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions, and he also ran for 56 yards.

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake was suspended for the game, and defensive coordinator Bob Gregory was the acting head coach on Saturday.

Oregon State 35, Stanford 14

At Corvallis, Ore.: The Beavers improved to 5-0 at home by taking a 35-7 lead after three quarters and then coasting home. The win made the Beavers (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee missed his second straight game with an injury, and Cardinal freshman quarterback Ari Patu got his first college start. Patu was 7-for-14 for just 50 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions.

Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor, the Pac-12’s leading rusher, ran for 80 yards to give him 970 yards for the season, but he had no runs longer than 8 yards.

The Beavers outgained Stanford 475-230, and the Cardinal committed three turnovers while Oregon State had none.

Stanford (3-7, 2-6 Pac-12) has lost five in a row since beating Oregon.

