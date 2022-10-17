Skip to main content

Cal Hosts No. 10 Oregon in a Day Game on Oct. 29

Golden Bears face Washington at night this Saturday in Berkeley, and are on national TV the next two games
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cal will be featured on national television in a day game when the Bears host 10th-ranked Oregon on Saturday, October 29.

Cal (3-3, 1-3 Pac-12) plays Washington (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN in Berkeley this Saturday, but game times and TV coverage for the games the following week were announced on Monday,

Cal will play its second straight home game on Saturday, October 29, when it faces 10th-ranked Oregon in a game that will start at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised on either FOX or FS1.

The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) play ninth-ranked UCLA (6-0, 3-0) this Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, and if the Ducks win that game, they will come into Berkeley the following week as the only Pac-12 team unbeaten in conference play.

Cal's immediate concern is Washington, and the Golden Bears have been installed as a 7.5-point underdog despite being at home.  The Bears are coming off their most disappointing showing of the season, a 20-13 overtime loss to previously winless Colorado. But the Bears are 3-0 at home this season, and play their next two games in Berkeley.

Here are the starting times and TV coverage for Pac-12 games on October 27 and October 29.

Thursday, October 27

7 p.m. Pacific time -- Utah at Washington State, FS1

Saturday, October 29

12:30 p.m. Pacific time -- Oregon at Cal, FOX or FS1

4 p.m. Pacific time -- USC at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

4:30 p.m. Pacific time/5:30 p.m. Mountain time -- Arizona State at Colorado, ESPNU

7:30 p.m. Pacific time -- Stanford at UCLA, ESPN

.

Cover photo by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

.

