Pac-12 Approves 7-game Fall Football Season, Starting Nov. 6-7

The Pac-12 university presidents on Thursday approved a seven-game fall football season, with a starting date of Nov. 6-7.

Each tem's seven-game schedule will be released at a lter date.

Cal reportedly received some other encouraging news Thursday: The Golden Bears plan to begin football practice Friday after receiving clearance from City of Berkeley health officials to proceed with indoor practice and other activities, according to a Tweet from John Branch of the New York Times:

The Pac-12, which is reversing its August 11 decision to cancel football in the fall, becomes the last Power Five conference to approve a fall football season. The Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference all are starting play this weekend, while the Big Ten is scheduled to start on Oct. 24.

The American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt and Conference-USA are also playing football this fall, and the Mountain West Conference might restore a fall football season in a vote this week. The only other FBS conference is the Mid-American Conference, which canceled fall football but is considering a proposal to play football this fall.

The Pac-12's change in its position had a lot to do with a partnership with Quidel Corp., a diagnostic health care manufacturer that will provide Pac-12 teams with rapid viral tests by the end of September.

There is still concern about a possible connection between the virus and myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that can have grave results.

Two pivotal events occurred Thursday morning before the Pac-12 presdents voted:

--- 1. Colorado was forced to halt practices for at least two weeks after the County of Boulder issued a ruling that prohibited gatherings of university students between 18 and 22 years old. That means the Buffaloes may not be ready to play a game by --------Oct. 31 or Nov. 7-----,

The document that detailed the restrictions said the following, according to ESPN.com:

"This Order is based on scientific evidence and best practices regarding the most effective approaches to slow the transmission of communicable diseases generally and COVID-19 specifically, and evidence that the age, condition, and health of a significant portion of the population within Boulder County are at risk for serious health complications, including death, from COVID-19."

The Buffaloes were prepared for this, according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, so maybe it is not the barrier it appears to be:

--- 2. California health officials agreed to expand cohorts to a workable number for football practice, according to a Twitter message by the Wilner:

As of Wednesday, Cal was among the Pac-12 schools that were still having workouts with cohorts limited to 12 players at a time. The strict health restrictions of Alameda County and Santa Clara County had prevented Cal and Stanford from having little more than limited workouts with no pads and no contact.

However, reports Thursday afternoon indicate local health officials have given Cal clearance to begin practicing with an approved, institution-specific return-to-play safety plan. The Bears hope to begin practices Friday.

It is generally believed that teams would need a two-week ramp-up period plus four weeks of regular football practice to be ready to play a game.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.