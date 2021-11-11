Pac-12 Football Picks: Oregon and Utah Moving Closer to Title-Game Berths

Oregon and Utah need wins and help to clinch spots in the Pac-12 title game.

While Cal gets a COVID bye on Saturday — and prepares thank-you notes to USC for agreeing to reschedule their game to Dec. 4 — there remain some important matchups on the Pac-12 schedule this week.

Oregon plays surprising Washington State at home and Utah challenges Arizona’s one-game win streak as the Ducks and Utes try to inch closer to winning the Pac-12’s North and South divisions, respectively.

The Ducks actually can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game if they beat the Cougars and Stanford topples Oregon State. In other words, maybe next week.

Utah’s prospects of securing a spot on the Dec. 3 game at Las Vegas are perhaps strong. The Utes need a win over the Wildcats and a Washington victory over visiting Arizona State.

Cal, meanwhile, begins preparation for the Nov. 20 Big Game at Stanford. In the video at the top of this story, senior offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso talks about how excited he is to face the Bears' historical rival.

Saturday

UTAH (minus-24) at ARIZONA, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: Is it possible for a 1-8 team to have a letdown? I say the Wildcats will rise again . . . and lose by just 20. Pick: Arizona

Jeff: The Utes are rolling, averaging 48 points in their past two games. Arizona is coming off a 10-3 win over a Cal team with 24 Bears tied behind its back. Pick: Utah

STANFORD (plus-12.5) at OREGON STATE, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: Cardinal QB Tanner McKee is questionable/doubtful, and if he doesn’t play freshman QB Ari Patu would get his first start. Oregon State is tough at home. Pick: Oregon State

Jeff: I’m wondering if this is the biggest point spread ever favoring the Beavers over a David Shaw-coached Cardinal team. (Shaw is 10-0 against OSU). On the other hand, Stanford just lost by 45 points — at home. Pick: Oregon State

ARIZONA STATE (minus-6) at WASHINGTON, 4 p.m., FS1

Jake: Every game the Huskies play seems to come down the final minute. This one against the erratic Sun Devils should be no different. Pick: Washington

Jeff: Two teams that are hard to trust. Husky fans get the chance to see how their team looks without Jimmy Lake on the sideline. It may not be the last time. Still, the Huskies at home, getting points. Pick: Washington

COLORADO (plus-17) at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: It looks like Bruins QB Doran Thompson-Robinson will play this week, and UCLA is coming off a bye. But Colorado is coming off an upset of Oregon State. Pick: Colorado

Jeff: The Bruins have allowed 78 points in their past two games and gave up 48 in a loss to the Buffaloes last season. Pick: Colorado

WASHINGTON STATE (plus-14) at OREGON, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jake: I am a believer in the Cougars, particularly in this matchup, which seems to favor Washington State. This one will be close. Pick: Washington State

Jeff: Amazingly, WSU has won four of the past six meetings vs. Oregon, including two of the past three at Autzen Stadium. But the Ducks, now No. 3 in the CFP rankings, have Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan and others right behind them. Oregon has to keep its foot on the gas. Pick: Oregon

