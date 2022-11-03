Pac-12 Football Game Picks: The Big Game and the BIG GAMES Are 2 Weeks Off

The games that will determine which two teams advance to the Pac-12 championship game are two weeks off.

This week and next are just warm-up acts. Some decent games, sure. But while Cal and Stanford are tussling in the Big Game, the main events will be contested on Saturday, Nov. 19 when Utah visits Oregon and UCLA plays host to USC.

These four have established themselves the best in the Pac-12, in part of refusing to lose to any of the eight teams below them in the conference standings.

Presuming there are no surprises in the meantime, those two games figure to settle things.

The best game of this week will be played Friday when Oregon State and Washington — teams tied for fifth place in the conference — square off in Seattle.

Cal, riding a four-game skid, will have a tough time ended that losing streak at USC, which not only wants to win but needs to score style points in hopes of improving its No. 9 standing in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Week 9 records: Jake 2-3, Jeff 1-4

Season records: Jeff 42-23, Jake 36-29

All picks against the spread

Betting line from sisportsbook.com

Friday

-- Oregon State (plus-4.5) at Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Jake: Both teams are a lot better at home than on the road. This game is in Seattle, so . . . Pick: Washington

Jeff: I’d pick the home team in this team, regardless of which one it was, assuming they were no more than 4..5-point underdogs. Pick: Washington

Saturday

-- Oregon (minus-31.5) at Colorado, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Jake: Can you imagine what the Buffaloes’ self-image must be as a 31.5-point underdog? At home? Can’t believe it, but I think the Ducks will cover. Pick: Oregon

Jeff: I’m probably nuts to pick a team favored by this much, but the Ducks know they are No. 8 in the CFP rankings and they need to win and win big. Pick: Oregon

-- Washington State (minus-5) at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Jake: Cougars have lost three in a row, and Stanford seems to be getting better. But I expect Cam Ward to have a big game. Pick: Washington State

Jeff: Stanford’s offense is struggling mightily. The Cougars certainly can win this game by a touchdown. Pick: Washington State

-- Arizona (plus-17.5) at Utah, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Jake: It’s not clear whether Utes QB Cam Rising will play this week, and that’s key. Arizona scores enough points to cover, but gives up enough points that Utah might cover. Flipping a coin, and it comes up . . . Pick: Arizona

Jeff: Arizona has a terrible defense but has averaged 36 points in road games vs. San Diego State, Cal and Washington. That will be plenty to cover in this one. Pick: Arizona

-- Cal (plus-21) at USC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jake: The Bears usually stay close and the Trojans have had a few close games that should have been blowouts. Pick: Cal

Jeff: Cal’s scoring average during its four-game losing streak is 16.8 points. The Bears are going to have to do better than that to stay close to Caleb Williams and his high-scoring bunch. Pick: USC

-- UCLA (minus-10.5) at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Jake: I just hope Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn’t get hurt, because he looked beat last week. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: ASU beat the Bruins by 19 points last season in Pasadena. Is that a harbinger or will UCLA be doubly motivated? Pick: UCLA

Cover photo of Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson delivering a pitch by Brian Hayes, Statesman Journal

