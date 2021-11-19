Pac-12 Football Picks: This Week's Must-Watch Matchups - a big game and THE Big Game

Cal visits Stanford for The Axe, and Oregon travels to Utah in North vs. South showdown.

The Big Game rolls out its 124th edition at Stanford on Saturday and the matchup will be like so many others in a series that began in 1892.

Two teams with losing records, wondering why they weren’t better than they were sure they were going to be.

That shouldn’t take away from the intrigue in this enduring West Coast rivalry. Cal and Stanford rarely clash with national stakes. But this game often is compelling, with half of them settled by a touchdown or less.

The Cardinal (3-7, 2-6) has lost five in a row, unprecedented in the David Shaw era, and already eliminated from bowl contention. At least the anticipated return of quarterback Tanner McKee makes Stanford a threat.

The Bears (3-6, 2-4) are eager to get back on the field intact after playing without 24 players two weeks ago against Arizona, then having last week’s game vs. USC postponed, all due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The big game in the Pac-12, without the capital letters, is third-ranked North Division leader Oregon (9-1, 6-1) visiting No 23 Utah (7-3, 6-1), which sits atop the South Division.

Presuming both wind up winning their divisions, the Ducks and Utes would meet again on Friday, Dec. 3 in the Pac-12 championship game at Las Vegas.

All picks against the spread

Consensus betting line from vegasinsider.com

ARIZONA (plus-15) at WASHINGTON STATE, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: Arizona is much better than it was a few weeks ago, and the Wildcats have not been blown out in a while. Pick: Arizona

Jeff: Ah, Saturday night at Pullman, Washington in mid-November. Temps will drop into the low 30s and rain is possible. Won’t exactly feel like home for the visitors from the desert. Pick: Washington State

OREGON (plus-3.5) at UTAH, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Jake: No. 3 team in the country is an underdog, but it’s unwise to bet against the Utes in Salt Lake City. Pick: Utah

Jeff: Utah, 4-0 at home this season, will ruin the Pac-12’s CFP plans. Pick: Utah

CAL (minus-1.5) at STANFORD, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: QB Tanner McKee is expected to play, so the Cardinal has a chance, but the Bears will be hungry because many of them have not played since October 30. Pick: Cal

Jeff: If the Bears can flip the switch and revert to the way they were playing before the two weeks of COVID mayhem, they should get their second straight win at Stanford Stadium. Hint: Run the ball against that Stanford defense. Pick: Cal

WASHINGTON (minus-6.5) at COLORADO, Noon, Pac-12 Networks

Jake: Colorado is incrementally better than it was a month ago, and Washington seems to play a close game every week. Pick: Colorado

Jeff: CU has dropped three of its past four and Washington has lost two in a row. Sorry, but I don’t like this game. I’ll take the home team getting points. Pick: Colorado

UCLA (minus-3.5) at USC, 1 p.m., FOX

Jake: Jaxson Dart will be USC’s quarterback with Kedon Sovis is out with a leg injury. That improves the Trojans chances, but UCLA seems to have it going again. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: The Trojans have lost three times already this season at the L.A. Coliseum. They’d be better off playing this game at the Rose Bowl. Pick: UCLA

ARIZONA STATE (minus-3) at OREGON STATE, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jake: Oregon State is 5-0 at home, and you never know what you’re going to get out of the Sun Devils. Pick: Oregon State

Jeff: The Sun Devils, coming off wins over USC and Washington, prevail in what should be an entertaining game. I think. Pick: Arizona State

Cover photo of Cal senior wide receiver Nikko Remigio by Kyle Terada, USA Today

