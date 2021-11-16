SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: Hardly a Dream Matchup in Saturday's Big Game

Neither Bay Area program has achieved what was expected when the season began.

Cal visits Stanford on Saturday for the 124th Big Game and the matchup is nothing like what we expected when the season began.

The Bears (3-6, 2-4) need to sweep their final three games to become bowl eligible. The Cardinal (3-7, 2-6) are mathematically eliminated from playing in the postseason and have clinched their second losing season in three years after playing in 10 straight bowl games and averaging 10.2 victories over the past decade.

The preseason perception vs. mid-November reality is stark.

In our latest SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings, Stanford resides in 10th place and Cal is 11th.

Rewind to our preseason rankings and you’ll see the six voters comprising our SI Pac-12 network of team sites projected the Bears at No. 7, Stanford at No. 8.

But Cal stumbled out of the gate to a 1-5 record, found some rhythm and back-to-back victories, then was undercut by a COVID-19 outbreak that reportedly involves 47 players, coaches and staff members.

Stanford beat Oregon — currently No. 3 in the CFP rankings — and promptly fell apart. The Cardinal has lost every game since and it’s five-game losing streak is the longest in a single season during coach David Shaw’s 11 years at the helm.

Meanwhile, Oregon has only crystalized our voters. Four of six gave the Ducks a preseason No. 1 vote, but all six now have them atop their ballot.

Utah, voted No. 4 our preseason poll but with one first-place vote, is now No. 2, and ready to take on the Ducks on Saturday in Salt Lake City. The teams are expected to play again in two weeks in the Pac-12 championship game.

Others projected to excel this season have crash-landed. USC and Washington, picked second and third in our preseason rankings, are seventh and eighth now, both with losing records and both playing under interim coaches after in-season firings.

Washington State, picked 11th in our preseason poll, is No. 6 and within one victory of bowl eligibility, despite the firing of its head coach, Nick Rolovich, last month.

Here's our preseason power rankings, followed by the current poll:

SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL PRESEASON POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (4) . . . 68 points

2. USC (1) . . . 67

3. Washington . . . 59

4. Utah (1) . . . 53

5. Arizona State . . . 51

6. UCLA . . . 40

7. Cal . . . 35

8. Stanford . . . 30

9. Colorado . . . 26

10. Oregon State . . . 17

11. Washington State . . . 14

12. Arizona . . . 8

.

THIS WEEK'S SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (6) 9-1, 6-1 . . . 72 points

2. Utah 7-3, 6-1 . . . 66

3. Arizona State 7-3, 5-2 . . . 58

4. UCLA 6-4, 4-3 . . . 52

5. Oregon State 6-4, 4-3 . . . 48

6. Washington State 5-5, 4-3 . . . 45

7. USC 4-5, 3-4 . . . 35

8. Washington 4-6, 3-4 . . . 27

9. Colorado 3-7, 2-5 . . . 24

10. Stanford 3-7, 2-6 . . . 18

11. Cal 3-6, 2-4 . . . 15

12. Arizona 1-9, 1-6 . . . 8

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Washington State; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal; 12. Stanford

Comment: Although Arizona State was able to pull off the comeback against Washington, the time for praying must begin, as Utah must lose their next two games (along with ASU winning their final two) in order for the Sun Devils to emerge out of the Pac-12 South. Are we getting a Round 1 of a Pac-12 title game with Oregon/Utah this week? I believe so.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon, 2. Utah, 3. Arizona State, 4. UCLA, 5. Oregon State, 6. Washington State, 7. Washington, 8. USC, 9. Colorado, 10. Cal, 11. Stanford. 12. Arizona

Comment: Now the focus is on Utah and Oregon, which no doubt will play each other twice in their next three games. You have to figure the Utes will win at least one of those games and ruin Oregon's CFP hopes. Washington State had a chance to steal the North, but now the Cougars are just another so-so Pac-12 team.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon looks like it’s shaping closer to its full form after a big home win over a red hot WSU team. Utah got a scare from Arizona that surprised a lot of people ahead of a massive showdown with the Ducks in Salt Lake. Jimmy Lake got fired as the dumpster fire that is the Washington football program continues to burn.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Colorado; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The biggest matchup of the year is on the slate with Oregon and Utah set to match up this weekend. Still, there aren’t any nationally relevant teams outside that pair – although, UCLA and Arizona State can both finish their mediocre seasons with decent records if they take care of business these next few weeks.

CLAUDETTE PATTISON-MONTANA, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans have a big week ahead as they gear up to take on crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins. This game is a crucial one for the Men of Troy as they look to become bowl eligible before the 2021 season ends.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. USC; 7. Washington State; 8. Colorado; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: Washington has hit rock bottom everywhere but in these power rankings. There's still time. Fortunately for the Huskies, others in the conference have similar problems when it comes to winning, though none have coaches lashing out at players and presumably calling for moving vans. Yes, this has been one of the most disastrous UW football seasons ever.

