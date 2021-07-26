Reports: Aaron Rodgers Likely to Report to Packers' Training Camp

Two reports suggest former Cal star will play for Green Bay this season and will show up at training camp at some point

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to play for the Green Bay Packers this season, ending his holdout. At least that is what two reports on Monday say.

Whether he will show up Tuesday when veterans are required to report ahead of Wednesday's first practice is still uncertain, however, and Rodgers has not made any statement as to whether he plans to attend training camp.

First NFL.com's Ian Rapoport posted this tweet that indicated people close to Rodgers say he will play for the Packers this season.

Then CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported Monday that Rodgers is likely to report to Packers training camp this week and is expected to play for the Packers in 2021, according to CBS Sports. Whether Rodgers will report on the Packers' opening day of camp is not certain, though.

Green Bay Packers officials put a positive spin on the status of former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the team's annual state-of-the-football-department address to Packers' shareholders at Lambeau Field, as noted in a report by ESPN.

But they offered no certainty that Rodgers would report on Tuesday when veterans are required to check in for the start of the Packers' preseason training camp. They did not say whether they expect Rodgers to show up for camp.

"We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representation to resolve the issues he has raised this offseason," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said, according to the ESPN report. "And we remain hopeful for a positive resolution."

Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy made a point of saying the team does not plan to push Rodgers aside, saying the Packers are committed to him for "2021 and beyond."

"He is our leader, and we're looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him," Murphy said in the ESPN story. "Obviously, it's been a challenging situation for both Aaron and us as an organization. But let's not forget all the great things Aaron has done for this organization. Three-time MVP, Super Bowl champion. It's easy to forget that but he's a phenomenal talent. We're happy to have him."

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season, but there is an opportunity for the Packers to part ways with Rodgers after the 2021 season. Rodgers skipped all offseason activities, including the team's mandatory minicamp in June.

Rodgers has said he does not want to play for the Packers anymore, citing problems with Packers officials and the culture they have created. The Packers said they will not trade him. Rodgers has not indicated whether he will attend the start of the Packers' training camp, and there has been speculation about what will happen.

He reportedly turned down a lucrative contract offer from the Packers during the offseason, but a report by Mike Florio suggested there may be a way to construct a contract that Rodgers would accept.

