QB Jack Plummer Able to Start; WR Mason Starling Out for Season

Cal quarterback Jack Plummer has been sacked 25 times this season, has been playing with nagging injuries the past few games, and seemed to be hurting when he left the field for the last time in the loss to Oregon on Saturday.

However, he is scheduled to be Cal's starting quarterback against ninth-ranked USC on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

"I've had a couple more nicks and bruises than I have had previously playing this sport," Plummer said Tuesday. "I've been getting beat up a little bit, but I've been feeling pretty good by the time game day comes around

"I think that's just a part of football as you're getting older."

Head coach Justin Wilcox and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave respect his toughness.

"Battling, and he'll be available," Wilcox said. "Unfortunately he's taken more shots than we would like him to, but he keeps getting up. He's a tough guy. He's a competitor."

Musgrave put it succinctly:

"He's one tough sucker," Mugrave said.

USC leads the Pac-12 in sacks with 26, and Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu is second in the conference in sacks with 7.0.

Cal backup quarterback Kai Millner, a redshirt freshman, got his first extended playing time of his college career on Saturday in the 42-24 loss to Oregon, and he performed well, albeit after the outcome had been decided and Oregon had a number of backups in the game. Millner was 8-for-11 for 114 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, so Cal should have more confidence in Millner if he is forced into action with the game on the line.

Starling out for 2022

Cal had other injury updates Tuesday, the most notable being that wide receiver Mason Starling will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury, and it is not clear whether he will be ready to participate in spring drills.

Injuries have hampered the junior college transfer all season, but Starling made an impression in his brief playing time. He played in just two games, but had seven receptions for 70 yards.

Starling is a junior, although he could request a medical redshirt for the 2022 season.

Cal may get several other prominent players back this week.

Cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III, inside linebacker Blake Antzoulatos and outside linebacker Braxten Croteau -- all of whom missed Saturday's game and are potential starters -- are listed as day-to-day with a good chance of returning for the USC game. Inside linebacker Mo Iosefa also missed Saturday's game and is questionable for Saturday night's game.

