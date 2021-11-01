Two Straight Victories Boost Cal to No. 9 in Latest SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

Oregon remains unanimous at No. 1, Arizona the same at the bottom of the poll.

There is consensus at the top and at the bottom of our weekly SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings.

In the middle there is no consensus whatsoever.

Oregon remains the unanimous choice of the six voters in the SI network of Pac-12 team sites. The Ducks were rated No. 1 by all voters, Utah collected all six second-place votes and Washington State was the choice of five voters for No. 3.

Likewise, Colorado was named No. 11 on every ballot and winless Arizona remains the obvious pick for last.

In between, chaos.

Even with Cal, which climbed one spot from 10th to ninth after its 39-24 win over Oregon State, there is little agreement. The Bears got votes ranging from sixth through 10th, and moved ahead of Stanford, its slumping rival.

UCLA got votes as high as No. 4, as low as No. 9.

Washington got a fourth-place vote and was 10th on another ballot.

That’s just the way the Pac-12 goes this season . . . all over the map.

SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (6) 7-1, 4-1 . . . 72 points

2. Utah 5-3, 4-1 . . . 66

3. Washington State 5-4, 4-2 . . . 58

4. Oregon State 5-3, 3-2 . . . 52

5. Arizona State 5-3, 3-2 . . . 45

6. UCLA 5-4, 3-3 . . . 40

7 tie. USC 4-4, 3-3 . . . 33

7 tie. Washington 4-4, 3-2 . . . 33

9. Cal 3-5, 2-3 . . . 28

10. Stanford 3-5, 2-4 . . . 23

11. Colorado 2-6, 1-4 . . . 12

12. Arizona 0-8, 0-5 . . . 6

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. USC; 7. Cal; 8. Washington; 9. UCLA; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Arizona State allowed 56 unanswered points dating back to the second half of the Utah game. It will take a full blown miracle for them to win out and have the Utes drop two games. After Oregon, the list of teams doesn’t really matter.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Stanford; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: I nearly put Washington State No. 2 because it has won four straight conference games and seems to be playing as well as anyone except Oregon, which finally put on a dominant performance.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. UCLA; 5. Arizona State; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Stanford; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon finally took care of business and dominated a game from start to finish. However the rest of the Pac-12 had other plans and we got upsets galore. Is there a team that's hotter than Washington State after picking up their fourth straight conference win in the face of major coaching turnover? Utah's stock continues to climb as well, and both the Utes and Cougs could play major spoilers to the Ducks down the line.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The Pac-12 is an absolute, unapologetic dumpster fire. With four weeks to go, only one team has clinched a bowl, and that’s Oregon, which finally put together a dominant win this weekend against Colorado. Utah stepped up when they needed to in the South, further burying UCLA and taking advantage of Arizona State’s laughably bad start down in Tempe. Outside of Oregon and Utah, there might not be another above average team in this conference.

CLAUDETTE PATTISON-MONTANA, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Oregon State; 4. Arizona State; 5. Washington State; 6. UCLA; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado. 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans had a morale-boosting win over the Arizona Wildcats at home, but lost top wide receiver Drake London. Without London offense, the future for the Trojans remains unclear.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Washington; 5. Oregon State; 6. Cal; 7. UCLA; 8. Stanford; 9. Arizona State; 10. USC; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The Pac-12 is a hot mess. Not sure if that's a good or a bad thing. Now if Washington somehow upends Oregon, it's off to the Parity Bowl.

